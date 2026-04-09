Artemis 2 astronaut poses for epic selfie | Space photo of the day for April 9, 2026

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Artemis 2 astronaut Christina Koch smiles with the zero-gravity indicator "Rise" in an Orion spacecraft selfie. (Image credit: NASA)

Artemis 2 astronaut Christina Koch starred in an out-of-this-world selfie with the zero-gravity indicator "Rise" on April 4, captured from a camera mounted on a solar panel as the crew were half way to the moon ahead of their historic lunar flyby .

What is it?

Koch can be seen smiling alongside Rise in an illuminated Orion viewport, with the spacecraft's service module bathed in bright sunlight on Flight Day 4 of their 10-day lunar mission.

The NASA photo was captured using a modified GoPro camera mounted on the end of a 7-meter-long (23-foot) solar panel — one of four such "wings" that power the Orion spacecraft by transforming sunlight into usable electricity.

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Why is it incredible?

Zero-g indicators are traditionally flown on space missions as both a mascot and a simple way for astronauts to confirm they have reached microgravity.

NASA held an open competition to design the Artemis 2 zero-g indicator, receiving more than 2,600 entries from over 50 countries. The winning design from Californian 3rd grader Lucas Ye was inspired by astronaut Bill Anders' iconic Apollo 8 "Earthrise" photo and features a smiling moon-like head and Earth-themed cap.

The Artemis 2 astronauts pose for a photograph alongside their zero gravity indicator on March 27, 2026 after arriving at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Image credit: NASA/John Kraus)

Safely tucked within the adorable mascot is a tiny SD card bearing the names of the 5,647,889 people who applied for an Artemis 2 "boarding pass" . Artemis 2 astronauts Reid Wiseman , Victor Glover , Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen are due to return to Earth on April 10, enduring a fiery atmospheric re-entry before finally splashing down off the coast of San Diego to bring an end to their 10-day space odyssey.

Want to know more? Then be sure to keep up to date with the latest news with our Artemis 2 liveblog and read up on NASA's efforts to establish a sustainable presence on the moon with our Artemis program explainer .