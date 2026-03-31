Artemis 2 astronauts reveal adorable zero-g indicator 'Rise' | Space photo of the day for March 31, 2026

Click for next article

The Artemis 2 astronauts pose for a photograph alongside their zero gravity indicator on March 27, 2026 after arriving at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Image credit: NASA/John Kraus)

The four astronaut's of NASA's Artemis 2 mission arrived in style ahead of their historic moon mission.

What is it?

NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Reid Wiseman, and the Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen landed their T-38 jets at the Launch and Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida on Friday (March 27).

The crew of four landed at KSC shortly before unveiling their zero gravity indicator, "Rise." Zero gravity indicators are small stuffed items that accompany crews into space to serve as a visual signal that they've left Earth's gravity as they begin to float around their spacecraft.

Article continues below

Rise consists of a smiling moon, wearing a cap decorated to resemble Earth, featuring a brim covered in stars.

Rise was designed by second-grader Lucas Ye of Mountain View, California, and was inspired by the iconic Earthrise moment from the Apollo 8 mission, according to a statement from NASA. The agency opened a call for submissions for the Artemis 2 mission's zero-g indicator last year and received over 2,600 submissions from over 50 countries.

Why is it amazing?

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman and Victor Glover arrive at Kennedy Space Center on March 27, 2026, carrying "Rise," the zero-gravity indicator they will be taking with them on their journey to the moon. (Image credit: NASA/Brandon Hancock)

Artemis 2 will be the first crewed mission to lunar space in over 50 years, since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. The flight will test the Orion spacecraft and see the crew carry out experiments that will help NASA prepare for further Artemis program missions.

The overall goal of the Artemis program is to establish a sustained human presence on the lunar surface, including building permanent moon bases .

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors