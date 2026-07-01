NASA audit puts Boeing's Starliner under an even bigger microscope: When will it fly astronauts again?

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"NASA is uncertain as to when … human-rating certification for the Starliner will be obtained."

closeup view of a white conical spacecraft docked to the international space station, seen through the space station&#039;s window with clouds over the ocean in the background
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft is pictured docked to the Harmony module's forward port at the International Space Station during its Crew Flight Test mission in 2024. (Image credit: NASA)