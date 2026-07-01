NASA audit puts Boeing's Starliner under an even bigger microscope: When will it fly astronauts again?
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By Elizabeth Howell
published
"NASA is uncertain as to when … human-rating certification for the Starliner will be obtained."
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"NASA is uncertain as to when … human-rating certification for the Starliner will be obtained."