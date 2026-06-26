NASA's canceled Artemis hardware contracts reached $5.9 billion, audit finds

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NASA was on track to pay nearly half a billion dollars for a stage adapter. A stage adapter should not cost half a billion dollars.

Technicians at Thales Alenia Space in Turin, Italy prepare the HALO habitat module for transport to the United States.
NASA's Artemis 2 Space Launch System rocket rolls out of the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, Jan. 17, 2026. (Image credit: Thales Alenia Space)