NASA's canceled Artemis hardware contracts reached $5.9 billion, audit finds
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By Josh Dinner published
NASA was on track to pay nearly half a billion dollars for a stage adapter. A stage adapter should not cost half a billion dollars.
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NASA was on track to pay nearly half a billion dollars for a stage adapter. A stage adapter should not cost half a billion dollars.