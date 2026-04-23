These 'interstellar glaciers' could give water to young star systems. Could they support alien life, too?

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The chemical signatures of water ice (shown in bright blue) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (orange) in Cygnus X, one of the most active and turbulent regions of star birth in our Milky Way galaxy.

A striking new image from NASA's newest space telescope reveals vast reservoirs of water ice stretching across one of the Milky Way's most chaotic stellar nurseries, offering a glimpse into where much of the universe's water — including that found in Earth's oceans — may originate and be stored.

The observations, captured by SPHEREx , map icy material across the turbulent Cygnus X region , a massive star-forming complex filled with dense clouds of gas and dust where new stars are rapidly emerging. The snapshot, based on data collected in 2025 and released this week, highlights water ice in bright blue alongside intertwining dark dust lanes that weave through the region, dotted with pinpricks of light from newborn stars .

The findings show that these ice reservoirs are composed of molecules such as water, carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide, marking key ingredients in the chemistry that can ultimately lead to life as we know it. Scientists think these ices, frozen onto the surfaces of tiny dust grains, represent a major source of the universe's water. Furthermore, the same processes that form and preserve the reservoirs are thought to seed planetary systems. This means the water in Earth 's oceans and ices found on comets and other planetary bodies likely originated in such regions.

"These vast frozen complexes are like 'interstellar glaciers' that could deliver a massive water supply to new solar systems that will be born in the region," Phil Korngut, a SPHEREx instrument scientist and researcher at the California Institute of Technology, said in a statement .

"It's a profound idea that we are looking at a map of material that could rain on nascent planets and potentially support future life."

Researchers say they expected SPHEREx to find these ices only in front of individual bright stars, where starlight acts like a spotlight revealing any intervening material.

"But this is something different," study lead author Joseph Hora, an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics (CfA) at Harvard & Smithsonian in Massachusetts, said in the same statement.

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To the surprise of the mission team, SPHEREx captured diffuse background light passing through "entire dust clouds" along the galactic plane, where most of the galaxy's stars, gas and dust are concentrated.

"SPHEREx can see the spatial distribution of the ices they contain in incredible detail," said Hora.

The same region as the header image, but in three different wavelengths assigned the colors green, blue, and red. This SPHEREx observation highlights the dark, dusty lanes that protect the water molecules from the intense radiation generated by newborn stars. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/IPAC/Hora et al.)

The study supports a long-standing idea that interstellar ice forms on the surfaces of tiny dust grains "no larger than particles found in the smoke from a candle," the NASA statement says.

The findings also show that water ice is not evenly distributed but instead concentrates in the densest regions of cosmic dust, which act as protective shields and block harsh ultraviolet radiation from nearby newborn stars and allow those fragile molecules to survive across eons.

As SPHEREx continues its planned two-year all-sky survey , researchers say they are excited to build an increasingly detailed map of how water and other molecules, like carbon dioxide, are distributed across the Milky Way , and how they respond to varying levels of ultraviolet radiation.

"This is just the beginning for the mission," the NASA statement read.