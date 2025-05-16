Best model rocket deals 2025: Discounts on Estes, Revell and more
Blast off for less with the best model rocket deals as we've rounded up the biggest offers on the best sets from top manufacturers on Amazon, Walmart, Kohl's and more.
The best model rocket deals are always worth checking out, as unlike government-run organizations like NASA, or private companies SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, we can't all start our own aerospace company and launch full-scale rockets into space.
In our guide below, you'll find the best model rocket deals sourced from reputable retailers on names including Estes, Revell and National Geographic. We've also included some deals on useful accessories. To launch a model rocket, you'll need the rocket, of course, but you'll also need suitable engines, a stable launch pad, recovery wadding and a launch system. It's crucial to also have clear weather conditions, so your rocket doesn't veer off course and you can maintain sight of it, and clear space to avoid collisions and buildings.
You will find something suitable for all experience levels and budgets, whether they're standard rockets, replicas or STEM sets. If you need to scratch your space itch, but model rockets aren't for you, be sure to check out our best telescopes, best star projectors and best Lego space sets guides. But, for the best model rocket deals, scroll down below.
Best model rocket deals 2025
- Amazon: Save over 30% on model rockets
- Walmart: Rocket sets more than 15% cheaper
- Kohl's: Budget rocket launchers
Best model rocket deals 2025
Save over 30% on the iconic orange ship of NASA's recent SLS rocket. This 1:200 scale model will reach an approximate altitude of 350ft and it comes pre-finished with a parachute.
Note: You will need to buy the engines, launch system and launch pad separately.
Save 25% on an excellent 1:144 scale replica of the iconic Saturn V rocket of the Apollo missions back in the late 60s and early 70s. This model is aimed at intermediates and those with a little bit of experience as it comes with 82 parts, but this kit does come with a launch pad, a structured surface, three figures and full decals.
Save 10% on a beginner rocket that has a projected maximum altitude of over 1000ft and this set comes with a rocket and parachute, a launch pad, a launch controller and instructions.
Get 15% off when you apply the coupon on an excellent child-friendly STEM set. This safe-to-use model rocket uses a motorized propeller to launch up to 200ft in the air and the rocket will extend into its own propeller shape and whirl in a helicopter motion to control the journey back to Earth.
Save nearly 10% on an instantly recognizable ship. Okay, this isn't the biggest saving available, but what's cooler than having something recognizable fly through the air? It comes with its own parachute and will reach an altitude of 700ft.
Model rocket accessories deals
Get nearly 50% off this super handy tool that means you'll never set your fins in the wrong place again. This alignment guide lines up your fins correctly so you can precisely lock them in place, in the knowledge that they're where they should be. This includes paper tube casings and an instruction manual.
The Estes Astrocam is a tiny and lightweight camera designed to be strapped to most Estes rockets to record launches and landings. The camera records in HD and will record audio too. Connect it to your laptop or computer and you can watch back your flight journey in full. Save nearly 10% on it today.
Save over 15% on the Estes Altimeter. This handy tool allows you to record the altitudes your rocket achieves during flight. The altimeter features a four-digit LCD readout and will record up to 9999 feet while storing your previous 10 flights.
Ideal for launching Estes rockets, the PS II Launch Controller features 30 feet of heavy duty cable, has USB connectivity and is ideal for mid-sized engines as well as the Pro Series II line of rockets.
Model rocket deals FAQs
Where is the best place to find model rocket deals?
Reputable retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target are usually the best places to go due to stock, regular sales and reliability. You can also go to manufacturers directly but online retailers like Amazon will hold annual sales events too.
When is the best time to get a model rocket deal?
Without a doubt the best time to look for model rocket deals is during annual sales events. Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday are the two biggest sales events of the year and we regularly see big discounts across a very wide range of products. You'll see model rocket deals all year-round but it's the annual sales events where you'll likely see the biggest drops in price.
Who are the best manufacturers of model rockets?
Here at space.com, we think Estes are the best manufacturer of model rockets. They've been making models since the 1950s and their stock includes standalone rockets, replicas and accessories. You can also find their stock through third party retailers like Amazon. But, they're not the only top manufacturer out there. Revell, Airfix and National Geographic all produce worthwhile model rockets too.
