NASA hopes to avoid more hydrogen leaks during 2nd Artemis 2 rocket fueling test today: Watch live

Today's (Feb. 19) wet dress rehearsal will determine if SLS is ready to fly.

NASA's Artemis II Live Views from Kennedy Space Center - YouTube NASA's Artemis II Live Views from Kennedy Space Center - YouTube
The second prelaunch test campaign for NASA's Artemis 2 moon rocket is underway, and one of its most critical operations will happen today (Feb. 19).

a tall orange rocket stands in the distance on the left, with a large white fuel tank in the foreground on the right.

NASA’s Artemis 2 SLS (Space Launch System) rocket with the Orion spacecraft and launch abort system atop stands vertical in the background with a 1.4-million-gallon, 83-foot-wide, liquid hydrogen sphere in the foreground at Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Feb. 10, 2026. (Image credit: NASA/Ben Smegelsky)

NASA is providing a commentary-free, 24-hour livestream of SLS during the WDR, which can be viewed here on Space.com as well as on YouTube. The agency said that it will also air a separate stream featuring important WDR activities; Space.com will simulcast that feed, if it's made available.

A "go/no-go" poll to begin tanking is expected today at around 9:50 a.m. EST (1450 GMT), with the core stage's LH2 "slow fill" beginning about an hour later. Fueling operations, including vehicle stage cool-downs, are scheduled to last from 9:50 a.m. EST (1450 GMT) until 3:30 p.m. EST (2030 GMT), when a planned countdown hold will be implemented as the LH2 and LOX lines enter a replenishing phase.

The two-day-long WDR is meant to put Artemis 2 and ground teams through their paces and ensure that all equipment, personnel and procedures are appropriately in place and ready to launch astronauts to the moon. Artemis 2 is the second mission of NASA's Artemis program and the first to fly with a crew aboard the Orion capsule.

WDR — Wet Dress Rehearsal

SLS — Space Launch System

LOX — Liquid Oxygen

LH2 — Liquid Hydrogen

KSC — Kennedy Space Center

Once cleared for launch, Orion will carry NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch and the Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen on a 10-day trip around the moon and back to