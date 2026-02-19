NASA hopes to avoid more hydrogen leaks during 2nd Artemis 2 rocket fueling test today: Watch live

NASA's Artemis II Live Views from Kennedy Space Center - YouTube Watch On

The second prelaunch test campaign for NASA's Artemis 2 moon rocket is underway, and one of its most critical operations will happen today (Feb. 19).

NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket entered hour 36 of its approximately 50-hour-long wet dress rehearsal (WDR) this morning, as Artemis 2 mission managers began final preparations for the fueling portion of the launch countdown simulation. It's the second such test the Artemis 2 SLS has had to undergo, after liquid hydrogen (LH2) leaks during its first WDR on Feb. 2 ended that campaign prematurely.

Ground teams at NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida are working toward a simulated liftoff this evening at 8:30 p.m. EST (0130 GMT on Feb. 20), with a window that extends as late as 12:30 a.m. EST (0530 GMT) on Friday (Feb. 20). Between then and now, NASA will have to successfully load SLS with about 730,000 gallons (2.73 million liters) of LH2 and liquid oxygen (LOX). Such work is designed to demonstrate the rocket's readiness for an actual liftoff with a crew of astronauts on a mission around the moon , which, if everything goes smoothly, could launch as soon as March 6.

NASA’s Artemis 2 SLS (Space Launch System) rocket with the Orion spacecraft and launch abort system atop stands vertical in the background with a 1.4-million-gallon, 83-foot-wide, liquid hydrogen sphere in the foreground at Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Feb. 10, 2026. (Image credit: NASA/Ben Smegelsky)

Artemis 2 SLS wet dress rehearsal latest news: NASA continues 2nd Artemis rocket fueling test

NASA is providing a commentary-free, 24-hour livestream of SLS during the WDR, which can be viewed here on Space.com as well as on YouTube . The agency said that it will also air a separate stream featuring important WDR activities; Space.com will simulcast that feed, if it's made available.

Our hand-picked selection of NASA Artemis 2 swag (Image credit: Future/NASA) Love the Artemis 2 mission but can't get there in person? We've curated a list of the best NASA Artemis 2 goodies for superfans, including everything from Lego sets to baseball caps.

A "go/no-go" poll to begin tanking is expected today at around 9:50 a.m. EST (1450 GMT), with the core stage's LH2 "slow fill" beginning about an hour later. Fueling operations, including vehicle stage cool-downs, are scheduled to last from 9:50 a.m. EST (1450 GMT) until 3:30 p.m. EST (2030 GMT), when a planned countdown hold will be implemented as the LH2 and LOX lines enter a replenishing phase.

The two-day-long WDR is meant to put Artemis 2 and ground teams through their paces and ensure that all equipment, personnel and procedures are appropriately in place and ready to launch astronauts to the moon. Artemis 2 is the second mission of NASA's Artemis program and the first to fly with a crew aboard the Orion capsule.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

WDR — Wet Dress Rehearsal SLS — Space Launch System LOX — Liquid Oxygen LH2 — Liquid Hydrogen KSC — Kennedy Space Center