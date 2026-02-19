NASA hopes to avoid more hydrogen leaks during 2nd Artemis 2 rocket fueling test today: Watch live
Today's (Feb. 19) wet dress rehearsal will determine if SLS is ready to fly.
The second prelaunch test campaign for NASA's Artemis 2 moon rocket is underway, and one of its most critical operations will happen today (Feb. 19).
NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket entered hour 36 of its approximately 50-hour-long wet dress rehearsal (WDR) this morning, as Artemis 2 mission managers began final preparations for the fueling portion of the launch countdown simulation. It's the second such test the Artemis 2 SLS has had to undergo, after liquid hydrogen (LH2) leaks during its first WDR on Feb. 2 ended that campaign prematurely.
Ground teams at NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida are working toward a simulated liftoff this evening at 8:30 p.m. EST (0130 GMT on Feb. 20), with a window that extends as late as 12:30 a.m. EST (0530 GMT) on Friday (Feb. 20). Between then and now, NASA will have to successfully load SLS with about 730,000 gallons (2.73 million liters) of LH2 and liquid oxygen (LOX). Such work is designed to demonstrate the rocket's readiness for an actual liftoff with a crew of astronauts on a mission around the moon, which, if everything goes smoothly, could launch as soon as March 6.
Artemis 2 SLS wet dress rehearsal latest news: NASA continues 2nd Artemis rocket fueling test
NASA is providing a commentary-free, 24-hour livestream of SLS during the WDR, which can be viewed here on Space.com as well as on YouTube. The agency said that it will also air a separate stream featuring important WDR activities; Space.com will simulcast that feed, if it's made available.
Love the Artemis 2 mission but can't get there in person? We've curated a list of the best NASA Artemis 2 goodies for superfans, including everything from Lego sets to baseball caps.
A "go/no-go" poll to begin tanking is expected today at around 9:50 a.m. EST (1450 GMT), with the core stage's LH2 "slow fill" beginning about an hour later. Fueling operations, including vehicle stage cool-downs, are scheduled to last from 9:50 a.m. EST (1450 GMT) until 3:30 p.m. EST (2030 GMT), when a planned countdown hold will be implemented as the LH2 and LOX lines enter a replenishing phase.
The two-day-long WDR is meant to put Artemis 2 and ground teams through their paces and ensure that all equipment, personnel and procedures are appropriately in place and ready to launch astronauts to the moon. Artemis 2 is the second mission of NASA's Artemis program and the first to fly with a crew aboard the Orion capsule.
WDR — Wet Dress Rehearsal
SLS — Space Launch System
LOX — Liquid Oxygen
LH2 — Liquid Hydrogen
KSC — Kennedy Space Center
Once cleared for launch, Orion will carry NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch and the Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen on a 10-day trip around the moon and back to