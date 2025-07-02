Northern lights may be visible in these 13 US states tonight as the sun hurls solar storm toward Earth

Northern lights could put on a show tonight (July 2) as an incoming coronal mass ejection (CME) could spark a geomagnetic storm, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

A CME released on June 28 is due to impact Earth sometime today. It's possible that this CME could sweep up a slower CME released the day prior, on June 27, according to the U.K. Met Office. The resulting solar storm could disrupt Earth's magnetic field, which in turn can lead to geomagnetic storms and striking auroras.

Space weather forecasters from NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (NOAA SWPC) and the U.K. Met Office predict a chance of minor (G1) geomagnetic storms tonight as geomagnetic activity remains unsettled to active. That means there's a window of opportunity for aurora sightings at northern latitudes, weather and dark skies permitting.

Where are the northern lights visible tonight?

Based on the latest NOAA forecast, we've listed 13 U.S. states that appear with fully or partially above the aurora view line. They are ordered from most likely to least likely to catch the northern lights based on their proximity to the auroral oval's center and how much of each state is within or near the view line.

Aurora forecast for tonight courtesy of NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. (Image credit: Aurora forecast NOAA SPWC/Background added in Canva.)

States that could see the northern lights tonight

Alaska Montana North Dakota Minnesota South Dakota Michigan (Upper Peninsula) Wisconsin Maine Vermont New Hampshire Idaho Washington New York

But remember, auroras are fickle; sometimes they appear much farther south than predicted, and other times they barely show up at all. Many conditions have to align for the perfect display.

Northern Hemisphere aurora forecast courtesy of the Met Office

How can I see the northern lights from where I live?

Keep up with the latest forecasts and geomagnetic storm warnings with our aurora forecast live blog.

If you live in one of the 13 U.S. states forecast to potentially catch a glimpse of the northern lights tonight, there are a few things you can do to give yourself the best chance of seeing them.

Firstly, find a north-facing vantage point with a clear view of the horizon, as far away from light pollution as possible. The best time to look for the northern lights will be around 2 a.m. local time due to the limited hours of darkness in the summer months.

We recommend downloading a space weather app that provides aurora forecasts based on your location. One option I use is "My Aurora Forecast & Alerts," available for both iOS and Android. However, any similar app should work well. I also use the "Space Weather Live" app, which is available on iOS and Android, to get a deeper understanding of whether the current space weather conditions are favorable for aurora sightings.