Trending

Photos: Step-by-Step Guide to NASA's EFT-1 Orion Spacecraft Test Flight

By Human Spaceflight 

Orion Re-Entry

NASA

NASA's Exploration Flight Test 1, or EFT-1, will mark the first-ever test flight of the agency's Orion spacecraft for deep-space exploration. The unmanned test flight, scheduled for Dec. 4, 2014, will send an unmanned Orion space capsule on a 4.5-hour spaceflight to simulate the re-entry of a mission to the moon. See how NASA's Orion EFT-1 space capsule test flight will work in this step-by-step guide from the U.S. space agency.

Testing a New Spacecraft

Aimee Crane/NASA

NASA scheduled the Orion capsule's first test flight for Dec. 4, 2014. The uncrewed spacecraft will travel to a height of 3,600 miles (5,800 km) and orbit Earth twice during a 4.5 hour mission

How It Works

By Karl Tate, Infographics Artist

NASA's first Orion spacecraft will fly to a distance of 3,600 miles (5,800 kilometers) in space in order to test its heat shield and resistance to radiation. See how NASA's EFT-1 Orion spacecraft test flight works in this Space.com infographic.

Step 1: Launch

Aimee Crane/NASA

Orion will lift off into space atop a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Step 2: Fairing/Escape Tower Separation

Aimee Crane/NASA

Protective fairings and the Launch Abort System both separate from the service module.

Step 3: Upper Stage Reignition

Aimee Crane/NASA

After the first orbit of Earth, the upper stage ignites to propel Orion capsule to an altitude of 3,600 miles.

Step 4: Orion Capsule Separation

Aimee Crane/NASA

The service module and upper stage separate from the Orion crew capsule.

Step 5: Ready for Re-entry

Aimee Crane/NASA

Orion crew module fires its control jets to orient itself for reentry.

Step 6: Return to Earth

Aimee Crane/NASA

Orion makes contact Earth's atmosphere at almost 20,000 mph and friction raises the capsule's heat shield temperature to near 4,000 degrees F.

Step 7: Parachute Descent

Aimee Crane/NASA

Orion slows to 300 mph due to air friction, but still requires parachutes to slow the speed to 20 mph for splashdown.

Step 8: Ocean Splashdown

Aimee Crane/NASA

Orion capsule will splashdown in the Pacific Ocean near the coast of Baja California. The United States Navy will assist with recovery.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.