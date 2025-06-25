From the Cape to the constellation: SpaceX launches 27 more Starlink satellites (video)
Liftoff occurred at 3:54 p.m. EDT on Wednesday (June 25).
SpaceX deployed a new group of Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit on Wednesday (June 25), just hours after sending a visiting crew to the International Space Station from a nearby launch pad in Florida.
The 27 satellites in Starlink group 10-16 separated from their Falcon 9 rocket about an hour after their 3:54 p.m. EDT (1954 GMT) launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. SpaceX confirmed they were successfully dispatched in an social media update.
During the ride to space, as planned, the Falcon 9 rocket's first stage returned to Earth and touched down on the droneship "Just Read The Instructions," which was positioned in the Atlantic Ocean. It was the 20th recovery for booster B1080.
It was also the second Falcon 9 first stage to be recovered in about seven hours. The Starlink launch was preceded by the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) crew taking flight from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 2:31 a.m. EDT (0631 GMT) earlier on Wednesday.
Just as the arrival of the newly-named Crew Dragon "Grace" will expand the space station's complement from seven to 11 astronauts and cosmonauts, the Starlink launch has grown the broadband internet megaconstellation to more than 7,800 active relays.
SpaceX ultimately plans to launch 12,000 Starlink satellites, if not as many as four times more, if given the go to do so.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Robert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, a daily news publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.com and co-author of "Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space” published by Smithsonian Books in 2018.In 2009, he was inducted into the U.S. Space Camp Hall of Fame in Huntsville, Alabama. In 2021, he was honored by the American Astronautical Society with the Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History. In 2023, the National Space Club Florida Committee recognized Pearlman with the Kolcum News and Communications Award for excellence in telling the space story along the Space Coast and throughout the world.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.