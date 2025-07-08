SpaceX launches 28 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral

A timelapse exposure captures a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 28 Starlink satellites lifting off into low Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

SpaceX launched 28 more Starlink satellites for its low Earth orbit constellation on Tuesday (July 8).

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off with the broadband internet units (Group 10-28) at 4:21 a.m. EDT (0821 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. About nine minutes later, the satellites reached space and, 50 minutes after that, were deployed into orbit.

"Deployment of 28 Starlink satellites confirmed," SpaceX announced on the X social media network.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 28 Starlink satellites launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

In the interim, the Falcon 9 rocket's first stage (Booster 1077) completed its 22nd flight to and from space, landing on the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas" in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX's Starlink network provides broadband internet access to areas across the globe where other types of coverage is unavailable or is disabled. Through a partnership with T-Mobile, it has also started providing direct to cell service, which SpaceX has enabled for the flash flooded areas in Texas.

"In support of those impacted by flooding in Texas, Starlink is providing Mini kits for search and rescue efforts – ensuring connectivity even in dead zones – and one month of free service for thousands of customers in the region, including those who paused service so they can reactivate Starlink during this time," the company wrote on X.

"The Starlink team and T-Mobile have also enabled basic texting (SMS) through our Direct to Cell satellites for T-Mobile customers in the areas impacted by flooding in Texas. This includes Kerr County, Kendall County, Llano County, Travis County and Comal County. Additionally, anyone in the impacted areas with a compatible smartphone will be able to receive emergency alerts from public safety authorities," Space wrote.