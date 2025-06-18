SpaceX sends 28 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit on launch from Florida (video)
Liftoff occurred at 1:55 a.m. EDT on Wednesday (Jan. 18).
Twenty-eight new SpaceX Starlink satellites are now in low Earth orbit, having launched from Florida early Wednesday morning (June 18).
A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the broadband internet relays lifted off at 1:55 a.m. EDT (0555 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The 28 satellites (Group 10-18) were on track to be deployed about an hour after the launch.
At just 8 minutes into the flight, the Falcon 9's first stage successfully touched down on the droneship "Just Read the Instructions." The landing marked the completion of Booster B1090's fifth trip to space and back.
Wednesday morning's launch comes just two days after SpaceX sent 26 Starlink satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Station in California. The company now has more than 7,777 active internet relays circling Earth.
SpaceX is currently working to deploying a total of 12,000 Starlink satellites, but has plans, if approved, to grow the megaconstellation to more than 34,000 units in orbit.
