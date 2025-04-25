SpaceX Crew-11 astronauts put things into perspective | Space photo of the day for April 24, 2025

From left to right, SpaceX Crew-11 members Oleg Platonov of Roscosmos, Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman of NASA and JAXA astronaut Kimiya Yui pose together in front of a Falcon 9 rocket inside SpaceX’s Hangar X at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Image credit: SpaceX)

What is it?

This photo shows NASA's next crew to fly to the International Space Station, SpaceX's Crew-11, posing for a photo during a recent visit to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. From left to right: Oleg Platonov of Roscosmos, Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman of NASA and JAXA astronaut Kimiya Yui.



Behind them is a flight-proven SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket awaiting, like them, its next launch.

Where is it?

The photo was taken inside SpaceX's Hangar X at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Serving as SpaceX's rocket assembly building, the company erected Hangar X just outside the perimeter of Launch Complex 39A so rockets ready to fly can easily roll out on a transporter and be erected atop the launch pad.

Why is it amazing?

At the angle the photograph was taken, the four crew members either look really, really tiny or the Falcon 9 rocket looks really, really large.

Depending on your perspective, the whole scene may look like a set of miniatures, positioned and photographed to appear like the real-life scene it is.

Want to know more?

You can read more about the astronauts and cosmonaut assigned to fly on Crew-11.