SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 28 Starlink satellites, aces droneship booster landing (photos)

It was SpaceX's 47th Falcon 9 mission of the year.

a black and white rocket launches into a dark night sky
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 28 Starlink broadband satellites from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on April 24, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX continues its steady pace of Starlink launches, ever growing the company's orbital internet constellation.

A Falcon 9 rocket launched SpaceX's Starlink 6-74 mission Thursday night, April 24, out of Florida's Space Coast. Liftoff occurred at 9:52 p.m. ET (0152 GMT, April 25) from Launch Complex-40 (LC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Stacked 28-tall inside the Falcon 9 fairing, the newest additions to SpaceX's Starlink megaconstellation headed toward low Earth orbit (LEO), powered by the Falcon 9's nine first-stage Merlin engines.

closeup photo of the base of a rocket, showing nine engines firing at liftoff

A closeup shot of the Falcon 9's first-stage engines firing at liftoff on April 24, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)
Booster 1069 missions

CRS-24 | Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F | OneWeb 1 | SES-18 and SES-19

The rocket's first stage booster, tail number B1069, executed main engine cutoff and separated from the rocket's upper stage about 2.5 minutes into flight.

Approximately six minutes later, B1069 landed safely on SpaceX's A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. This was the 23rd launch of B1069, and the booster's 19th Starlink mission.

The rocket's upper stage continued into LEO with its 28 Starlink satellites, releasing them from the rocket's payload adapter one hour into flight. They will spend the next few days maneuvering into more specific orbits to join SpaceX's growing megaconstellation.

an illustration of a rocket launching on an arcing trajectory and then landing upright on a flat barge

Graphic showing the general outline for SpaceX's rocket landing on a droneship at sea. (Image credit: SpaceX)
Related stories:

SpaceX: Facts about Elon Musk's private spaceflight company

Starlink satellites: Facts, tracking and impact on astronomy

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 21 Starlink satellites on record-setting 26th flight (video, photos)

SpaceX's Starlink network consists of more than 7,000 satellites and counting. As a whole, they operate in a grid that blankets nearly all of the planet, save for the poles. Starlink offers users a high-speed internet connection from anywhere (other than the poles) they are able to point their Starlink receiver toward the sky.

Thursday's launch was SpaceX's 47th Falcon 9 mission of 2025, and the company's 30th Starlink launch so far this year.

