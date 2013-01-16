How NASA's 2017 Orion Capsule Deep-Space Test Works (Photos)

Orion Capsule 2017 Test Flight Launch Pad

NASA

Animation of the Orion spacecraft’s Exploration Mission-1 in 2017 shows the spacecraft on the launch pad. Video released Jan. 16, 2013.

Orion Capsule 2017 Test Flight Boosters Jettisoned

NASA

Animation of the Orion spacecraft’s Exploration Mission-1 in 2017 shows the launch vehicle's booster rockets jettisoned. Video released Jan. 16, 2013.

Orion Capsule 2017 Test Flight Stage Separation

NASA

Animation of the Orion spacecraft’s Exploration Mission-1 in 2017 shows the launch vehicle's stages separating in space. Video released Jan. 16, 2013.

Orion Service Module by the ESA

NASA

When the Orion spacecraft blasts off atop NASA’s Space Launch System rocket in 2017, attached will be the ESA-provided service module – the powerhouse that fuels and propels the Orion spacecraft. Image from video animation released Jan. 16, 2013.

ESA's New Orion Service Module Engine Burn

NASA

Exploration Mission-1 will be the first integrated flight test with both the Orion spacecraft and NASA’s new Space Launch System. Image from animation video released Jan. 16, 2013.

Orion Spacecraft’s Exploration Mission-1

NASA

As part of a new agreement between the two space agencies, the European Space Agency will provide the service module for NASA’s Orion spacecraft. Image taken from a video released Jan. 16, 2013.

Orion Crew and Service Module Separation

NASA

Animation of the Orion spacecraft’s Exploration Mission-1 in 2017 shows the crew and service modules separating from previous stage. Video released Jan. 16, 2013.

Orion Capsule 2017 Test Flight Crew Module Separation

NASA

Animation of the Orion spacecraft’s Exploration Mission-1 in 2017 shows the crew module separating from the service module. Video released Jan. 16, 2013.

Orion Capsule 2017 Test Flight Re-Entry

NASA

Animation of the Orion spacecraft’s Exploration Mission-1 in 2017 shows the crew module re-entering Earth's atmosphere. Video released Jan. 16, 2013.

Orion Capsule 2017 Test Flight Parachute Descent

NASA

Animation of the Orion spacecraft’s Exploration Mission-1 in 2017 shows the crew module descending underneath parachutes. Video released Jan. 16, 2013.