Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge gets an upgrade, as the Disneyland attraction adds classic characters from the original trilogy

Darth Vader and friends coming to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in April

After a lackluster past few years that saw dwindling interest, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland in Southern California is finally adding original "Star Wars" characters to the 14-acre park expansion that first opened back in 2019.

According to a Disney press release, starting on April 29, 2026, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland will expand its timeline to embrace more "Star Wars" eras like the Galactic Civil War and New Republic, in addition to the Age of the Resistance and First Order.

Darth Vader, Princess Leia Organa, Han Solo, and Luke Skywalker will officially land on Batuu this spring, joining Stormtroopers wandering the Outer Rim outpost to mingle with crowds.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge first opened in Disneyland on May 31, 2019. (Image credit: Disneyland Resorts)

Instead of the land's experimental in-universe droid chatter, town radio announcements, marketplace voices, and machinery noises, musical selections from John Williams' "Star Wars" film scores will now be piped in for a tribute soundscape as we close in on the 50th anniversary of "Star Wars" in 2027.

When Galaxy's Edge was introduced to the iconic park six years ago, it was conceived as a colorful galactic trading post filled with restaurants, shops, and attractions that featured heroes and villains lifted from the recent era of Disney "Star Wars" that kicked off with 2015's "The Force Awakens."

Visitors explored Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu in a land-meets-storytelling adventure where "Star Wars" faithful experienced rides like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. To add to the immersion, well-known characters such as Rey Skywalker, Kylo Ren, Chewbacca, The Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano, and Boba Fett roamed the area.

Original "Star Wars" trilogy characters are coming to Disneyland! (Image credit: Disneyland Resorts)

These new additions are only joining the California park, with the sister expansion at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida, which opened Aug. 29, 2019, sticking to the sequel era for now.

This welcoming of nostalgic legacy characters addresses an obvious oversight in the design and development of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, allowing for fans of different eras to enjoy the attraction.

It's not enough, though. Add Jar Jar, you cowards!