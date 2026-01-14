'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy': Robert Picardo and Gina Yashere on embracing the legacy of their roles in latest Trek show (interview)

Faces both new and returning will appear in Paramount+'s " Star Trek: Starfleet Academy " when it drops on Jan. 15. This young-adult "space university" drama focuses on the exploits of a group of 20-something cadets overseen by stern Starfleet veterans.

Robert Picardo has been a popular fixture in the "Star Trek" universe as the Emergency Medical Hologram, simply called The Doctor. The character was first introduced in "Star Trek: Voyager" in 1995, later seen in 1996's "Star Trek: First Contact," and then voiced by the actor in "Star Trek: Prodigy." Now, he finally makes a return to live-action "Star Trek" after three decades away.

Gina Yashere is making her "Trek" debut in "Starfleet Academy" after co-starring in the CBS comedy "Bob Hearts Abishola." She’ll portray the Klingon/Jem'Hadar hybrid Cadet Master Lura Thok, who serves as Captain Nahla Ake’s (Holly Hunter) Number One on the USS Athena.

Gina Yashere as Lura Thok in "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" (Image credit: Paramount+)

"Initially, what attracted me was the sheer strength of the character," Yashere tells Space.com.

"When I did my audition, I didn't even know it was 'Star Trek.' They sent me a script without any reference on it. It was this 'Full Metal Jacket'- type drill sergeant screaming at some kids. Then I found out later that it was 'Star Trek' and thought, 'Wow, this is bigger than I thought.' My brother is a mad Trekkie, so he nearly had a heart attack when he discovered I was not only going up on 'Star Trek' but to be a Klingon/Jem'Hadar hybrid."

"The character is not just a screamy character," notes Yashere, "It's bringing together two massive legacy tribes. It’s a new hybrid that's never been seen before, so I'm the first of my kind."

Trek fans might be a little confused about Lura Thok's origins, given that the Jem'Hadar are a clone race, and, as a Jem'Hadar warrior famously says in Deep Space Nine, "There are no Jem'Hadar women." We'll have to wait and see how that came about, but it's safe to say that a lot has happened to the Jem'Hadar in the 800+ years since the Dominion War ended.

Robert Picardo returns as The Doctor in "Star Trek" Starfleet Academy" (Image credit: Paramount+)

Picardo’s call back to the final frontier came in March of 2023 via an inquiry through his agents to join a new live-action "Star Trek" series.

"My response was, 'Really?,'" he recalls. "I had no idea what it was, whether it was playing a new character. Then I found out I was playing the same character in the 32nd century, so with 800 years of digital experience. When I had the first Zoom meeting with Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau, they explained to me their vision for the show and specifically my character arc. It just sounded cool. What they wanted to do with me was something that hadn't been done with The Doctor before, later in the season, where he's pushed into a new area or feeling or experience. I said yes and haven’t regretted it for a moment.

"It's wonderful to work with such a young and vibrant, exuberant cast, as well as a few old pros like Gina and Holly Hunter. It's also been a wonderful circle of life experience to revisit this character, because it's the signature character of my career. There's no way around it, so I might as well embrace it again."

"It's hopeful about the future, and we need that optimistic enthusiasm right now." Robert Picardo

Picardo and Yashere are thrilled for viewers to tune in and welcome "Starfleet Academy" as a member of the 60-year-old "Star Trek" family.

"I hope the fans get a bit of everything," says Yashere. "You've got fresh blood coming into the series. You're attracting a younger audience, but there's still plenty in there for legacy fans of 'Star Trek.' It's still exciting. It's still full of action. It’s still epic. And it's really well written.”

"And it's hopeful about the future, and we need that optimistic enthusiasm right now," Picardo adds. "It's great entry-level 'Star Trek' for anyone, if you've never watched it before or if you're an old fan. It really has something for everyone, and lots of humor as well."

"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" beams onto Paramount+ starting Jan. 15.