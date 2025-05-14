Obi-Wan Kenobi's Dark Series Force FX lighsaber is one of the best lightsabers on the market and it's currently at its lowest price point this year.

If you're looking for something with top-tier sound and light effects and includes a display stand, this could be the lightsaber for you. In our Obi-Wan Force FX Elite lightsaber review, we found that the effects are great, the hilt is metal and it has that heavy, geniune feeling and the weathering effect of being on Tatooine that shows on the hilt is a really great detail. With it being the lowest price this year, now is a great time to grab this replica lightsaber which is ideal for display, cosplay and light action.

Save nearly 15% on Obi-Wan's Dark Series Force FX Lightsaber when you grab it on Amazon.

If you need to get your Star Wars fix, but this lightsaber isn't for you, you can check out the best streaming deals to watch the Star Wars movies in order, or season two of "Andor", or you can check out the best Lego Star wars sets.

Dark Series Force FX Obi-Wan Kenobi Lightsaber: was $279 now $240 at Amazon Save nearly 15% on one of the best lightsabers around, it features sound and light effects including progressive ignition, battle clash, battle sequence and duel effect. It features details exclusive to Obi-Wan's lightsaber including weathering from time spent on Tatooine and it comes with a display stand and removable blade, so it's great for display purposes too.

Image 1 of 4 Obi-Wan Kenobi's Dark Series Force FX lightsaber is one of the best on the market, and now it's on offer. (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Obi-Wan's Force FX lightsaber is worthy of its place among the best on the market, and it's worth getting. If you want something to display, well it has unique detailing like weathering on the hilt, which showcases Obi-Wan's time spent on Tatooine after the events of "Revenge of the Sith". The hilt is also made of metal, giving it that real feel and look and above all else, it comes with a display stand, so you can showcase it wherever you like. The blade is also removable so you can choose how to display it.

It's also great for cosplay and light action sequences thanks to its array of sound and light effects. You'll find progressive ignition along with duel and battle clash effects as well as a battle sequence mode. It's suitable for those age 14 and above and it is unmistakably Obi-Wan's lightsaber.

Key features: Metal hilt with unique details, display stand, sound and light effects, removable blade, button on the hilt to activate the lightsaber.

Price history: Over the last year, we've seen this lightsaber regularly retail for around $280, so a saving of $40 represents good value.

Reviews consensus: Justifies the price tag with its array of light and sound effects, matched with stunning detail and a weighty feel to impress even the most sceptical of fans.

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best lightsabers

✅ Buy it if: You want the best Obi-Wan lightsaber on the market and you want something you can use for both cosplay and display purposes.

❌ Don't buy it if: You either want the absolute best lightsaber on the market or something for a child to swing around and have some fun, this isn't designed for heavy contact.

