Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber review

If you find yourself wondering why Black Series replicas cost so much, you just need to turn this thing on. The special effects stand head and shoulders above the competition, and the weathering on the hilt itself makes it an excellent display piece even if you never intend to ignite that blade. Yes, a few corners have been cut. But even then, the Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber is enough to impress even the most jaded fan.

Seeing as it's based on one of the most recognizable props in movie history, it makes sense that the Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber is a show stopper. The moment guests clock its presence, they head straight for it with appropriate "oooo" noises whilst making grabby hands. And you know what? Fair enough. This thing is cool.

Sure, it's not perfect. Some corners have been cut here and there. But for the most part, it's a reminder of how damn good The Black Series can be - and what so many of the best lightsabers are lacking.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber: Design & assembly

Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber with the blade detached. (Image credit: Future)

Hasbro's The Black Series is well known for recreating props or characters down to the last detail, and nothing's changed for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber. This is a 1:1 replica of the laser sword wielded by Ewan McGregor in his Disney Plus series, and it's deeply impressive. Sure, it's not quite at the level of the (admittedly far more expensive) Denuo Novo The Mandalorian Helmet. But it's still superb in terms of its authenticity.

Rather than being put together from cheap plastic, this thing is almost fully metal; it's heavy and feels genuine, as if it too had been put together from odds and ends like the original hilt in A New Hope. Plus, the weathering on it is great - it looks as if it's been loitering in a box on Tatooine for a little too long, so hats off to Hasbro.

Unlike cheaper competitors, there's no real 'assembly' to worry about

Is it completely flawless? No. The neck of the display emitter - that brass section in the middle - swaps out metal for plastic, and the result isn't quite as premium as I'd hoped (it looks and feels a bit less high-end, and the paintjob isn't as convincing). It's a disappointing compromise, especially because the otherwise very similar Leia Organa Force FX Elite Lightsaber still opts for metal. However, that's a relatively small niggle in the grand scheme of things.

In addition, and unlike cheaper competitors such as the Encalife Lightsabers, there's no real 'assembly' to worry about. This replica comes with the display emitter already attached, a separate action emitter for use with the blade (for reasons I'll go into later), the blade itself, and the stand in two pieces. As such, you can have it out of the box and on display at home in seconds. Yes, it's more of a fuss to add batteries - the hilt unscrews in various places to give you access to the AA battery compartment. But it's not complicated or taxing.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber: Features & performance

Closeup look at the Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber with the blade illuminated. (Image credit: Future)

First things first: while it includes the sound and light effects you get with all lightsabers, this isn't a toy. It's not even an action-ready prop you can swing around in a duel. It's for display, so even though you can try to cross swords, it's more likely to shatter than anything else.

That's because the blade isn't a tube like a torch of the kind you see with competitors such as Encalife. It has LEDs running all the way up, providing a more consistent light from top to bottom.

This allows for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber's special effects, too. For starters, it paves the way for more gradual ignition. Rather than just turning on, this one steadily lights up just like in the movies. Additionally, that's what makes its 'blaster deflection' mode (where little spots of light pop up as if you're swatting away laser bolts) and its 'wall cutting' (where the tip of the blade glows red as if you're slicing through metal bulkheads) work.

Then there's the newest feature, of course - the 'duel' effect. This lights up the center of the blade in a bright white glow, as if you're holding your saber against another in a deadly bind (the sort where you stare moodily into each others' eyes and try to turn your opponents to the Dark Side).

It's only after trying something cheaper that you realize why replicas like this are so much more expensive

All of the above are easily activated, unlike some sabers I can mention (*cough* Encalife *cough*). Rather than needing you to mess about in the settings, they're all operated by a subtle side button that replaces an actual button on the original prop. This way, it's easy to use but doesn't stand out.

Basically, it all works - and it works phenomenally well. It's only after trying something cheaper that you realize why replicas like this are so much more expensive. Simply put, they're much better.

The downside? Because of how the saber is powered (the blade needs to connect to the batteries in the base of the hilt), you'll have to swap out that screen-accurate emitter for a thicker one so the blade can actually pass through it if you want to use all those effects. This is well made, looks excellent, and is of course necessary, but it'll be a little disappointing for purists considering the price point nonetheless.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber: Battery life

Closeup look at the Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber. (Image credit: Future)

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber runs on three AA batteries inserted in the hilt, and although I've not been using it all the time, it's been brought out when friends have visited a fair amount.

As such, it's had a good workout for months… and it's not struggled in the slightest. You can go a long time on a single set of batteries, clearly.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber: Price

Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber and display stand. (Image credit: Future)

There's no denying that this is an expensive piece of kit. It's several hundred dollars (or pounds, depending on which side of the Atlantic you're on), and that's a good chunk more than many others - including the Legacy version, which I've also been hands on with. As such, anyone just wanting a replica for the shelf might be better off looking elsewhere.

But if you want something with bells and whistles (something that can be used for display, to impress visitors, or for cosplay), this is the only option. It's so much better than anything else I've seen, so it's worth the higher cost as far as I'm concerned.

Should you buy the Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber?

Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber with blade and no blade attachments. (Image credit: Future)

Even though I wish the display emitter used metal all the way through rather than opting for cheaper plastic (for me, it brings things down a notch), that's still not enough to make the Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber anything less than excellent. It's a great piece of kit so far as its special effects go, and the more I try other equivalents, the more I can appreciate how great it is. Plus, the general weathering and paintwork here is, for the most part, excellent.

