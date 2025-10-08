Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 is taking its time arriving on Disney Plus, two years after the last series ended. If that's got you raging, then why not surrender to the dark side with $80 off this Star Wars: Ashoka Black Series Baylan Skoll Force FX Lightsaber?



You can get Baylan Skoll's lightsaber for $170 at Amazon.

Be warned, this lightsaber, heavily discounted for Prime Day, is not a toy. Designed to perfectly mirror the famous Jedi weapon, it features light and sound effects from the show. We awarded the Darth Vader Force FX Lightsaber five stars in our review and you can expect this saber to be every bit as impressive.

However, it's not intended to be put through serious punishment; it's more for display or cosplay. If that suits your Sith needs, then grab this deal before it's gone. Or if you're buying purely for play, why not select something a little cheaper from our best lightsaber guide?

Image 1 of 2 The STAR WARS The Black Series Baylan Skoll Force FX Elite Electronic Lightsaber is made by Hasbro. (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro)

As portrayed by the late Ray Stevenson (replaced by Game of Thrones' Rory McCann for Season 2), Ashoka's Baylan Skoll is not someone to mess with. Now, you can wield this villain's weapon, with this Star Wars Black Series Force FX Elite Lightsaber, complete with a stand and a removable kyber crystal.

It's a 1:1 replica of the Star Wars: Ahsoka props, with a real metal hilt. Hit the ignition button and the blade doesn't just flick on; the light extends like a real lightsaber would. The sound and light effects are from the TV series, and Hasbro has done a fantastic job of making this show authentic.

We sang the praises of Darth Vader's Force FX lightsaber in our review, and while Baylan doesn't go walking around with a bucket on his head, he's a master of menace. Whether you're cosplaying or just want it to look awesome on your shelf, this saber is a steal for any Star Wars fan. Or if you're more of a Light Side Jedi, take a look at our best lightsaber guide.



Key features: LEDs, sound and light effects, hilt-mounted button with ignition effect, display stand, and removable kyber crystal.

Price history: This is the lowest-ever price this lightsaber has ever been. It's previously dropped as far as $209 but this is a seriously fantastic price for an awesome piece of Star Wars merchandise.

Price comparison: Amazon: $170 | Walmart: $294

Reviews consensus: We reviewed the Star Wars Force FX Darth Vader Lightsaber and gave it a full five stars, praising its features, effects and appearance, remarking that it was "A fantastic recreation.. packing in some truly brilliant special effects." You can expect the same quality from this Baylan Skoll lightsaber, and its Amazon reviews also sing its praises.

✅ Buy it if: You're a Star Wars fan who wants a realistic, life-size lightsaber, whether that's for display or for convention cosplay purposes.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're buying for young children. These are not intended for prolonged play and may break.

