Embrace the Dark Side with $80 off this spectacular Star Wars Ahsoka electronic lightsaber
Can't wait for Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2? This Prime Day in October, step into the shoes of the show's villain with 32% off this Baylan Skoll Force FX Elite electronic lightsaber.
Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 is taking its time arriving on Disney Plus, two years after the last series ended. If that's got you raging, then why not surrender to the dark side with $80 off this Star Wars: Ashoka Black Series Baylan Skoll Force FX Lightsaber?
You can get Baylan Skoll's lightsaber for $170 at Amazon.
Be warned, this lightsaber, heavily discounted for Prime Day, is not a toy. Designed to perfectly mirror the famous Jedi weapon, it features light and sound effects from the show. We awarded the Darth Vader Force FX Lightsaber five stars in our review and you can expect this saber to be every bit as impressive.
However, it's not intended to be put through serious punishment; it's more for display or cosplay. If that suits your Sith needs, then grab this deal before it's gone. Or if you're buying purely for play, why not select something a little cheaper from our best lightsaber guide?
Save $80 on this brilliant, menacing Star Wars Baylan Skoll Force FX Elite Electronic Lightsaber. A life-size replica of the weapon wielded by Star Wars Ahsoka's villain, it boasts sound and light effects, ideal for cosplayers, though not necessarily children.
- We've got you covered with reviews and rankings of the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.
As portrayed by the late Ray Stevenson (replaced by Game of Thrones' Rory McCann for Season 2), Ashoka's Baylan Skoll is not someone to mess with. Now, you can wield this villain's weapon, with this Star Wars Black Series Force FX Elite Lightsaber, complete with a stand and a removable kyber crystal.
It's a 1:1 replica of the Star Wars: Ahsoka props, with a real metal hilt. Hit the ignition button and the blade doesn't just flick on; the light extends like a real lightsaber would. The sound and light effects are from the TV series, and Hasbro has done a fantastic job of making this show authentic.
We sang the praises of Darth Vader's Force FX lightsaber in our review, and while Baylan doesn't go walking around with a bucket on his head, he's a master of menace. Whether you're cosplaying or just want it to look awesome on your shelf, this saber is a steal for any Star Wars fan. Or if you're more of a Light Side Jedi, take a look at our best lightsaber guide.
Key features: LEDs, sound and light effects, hilt-mounted button with ignition effect, display stand, and removable kyber crystal.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Price history: This is the lowest-ever price this lightsaber has ever been. It's previously dropped as far as $209 but this is a seriously fantastic price for an awesome piece of Star Wars merchandise.
Price comparison: Amazon: $170 | Walmart: $294
Reviews consensus: We reviewed the Star Wars Force FX Darth Vader Lightsaber and gave it a full five stars, praising its features, effects and appearance, remarking that it was "A fantastic recreation.. packing in some truly brilliant special effects." You can expect the same quality from this Baylan Skoll lightsaber, and its Amazon reviews also sing its praises.
✅ Buy it if: You're a Star Wars fan who wants a realistic, life-size lightsaber, whether that's for display or for convention cosplay purposes.
❌ Don't buy it if: You're buying for young children. These are not intended for prolonged play and may break.
Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Chris is a freelance journalist who, aside from covering games and gaming-related tech, has a taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at The Escapist, GameSpew (where he’s the morning news writer) and more. You can follow him on Twitter @MarmaladeBus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.