Dune streaming guide: Where to watch Dune online

The hotly anticipated sci-fi blockbuster Dune is now out and available to watch - and HBO Max is streaming it for 31 days. Let the spice flow!

Dune will be a two-part movie adaptation of the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert and has a star-studded line up including Timothee Chalamet, Zendeya, Jason Mamoa, Oscar Isaac and more. To celebrate its release, HBO Max is streaming the movie simultaneously alongside its theatre release and it's available to stream right now.

How to stream Dune in the US

In order to stream the movie all you will need to do is sign up to HBO Max, which costs $14.99 a month for the ad-free option. The movie was released today (Oct. 22) and it is well received by critics thus far. Boasting the captivating story of a young man who must travel the most dangerous planet in the universe to fulfil his destiny, a top-quality cast and music by Hans Zimmer, Dune is a must watch for any sci-fi fan.

Streaming the movie on HBO Max is the best way to watch it in the comfort of your own home so you don't have to go out to theatres to watch it.

If you're outside the US, there is no official way to stream Dune yet, as HBO Max is not available in most other territories.

