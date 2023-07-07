New 'Foundation' Season 2 trailer teases massive spaceships and explosive combat (video)

The future of humanity hangs in the balance.

The continuing collapse of Isaac Asimov's far-future galactic empire in "Foundation" intensifies as the 10-episode second season of Apple TV+'s ambitious adaptation of the seminal sci-fi novels arrives starting on July 14, 2023.

Created by the prolific David S. Goyer ("Blade," "Man of Steel," "The Dark Knight Trilogy"), this epic undertaking stars the Emmy-nominated Lee Pace and Jared Harris beside newcomers Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey in a sweeping saga showcasing strong writing, complex characters and jaw-dropping special effects all magnificently scored by the great composer Bear McCreary ("Black Sails," "The Walking Dead").

Promo art for "Foundation" Season 2. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Apple just unwrapped a new "Foundation" Season 2 trailer in anticipation of the impressive series' return ($45 million was spent for its 2021 first season alone). This latest preview offers glimpses of the rousing premiere episode titled "In Seldon's Shadow," where "Hari finds himself trapped in a mysterious prison, an assassination attempt leaves Day shaken, and Gaal and Salvor devise an escape plan."

The planet Trantor in "Foundation" Season 2. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Check out the full synopsis:

"More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in 'Foundation' Season 2. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of 'Foundation' chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity."

Lee Pace as Brother Day in "Foundation" Season 2. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

"Foundation" Season 2 also co-stars Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton and Terrence Mann, with some fresh new faces played by Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon), Ben Daniels (Bel Riose), and Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow).

Heralding from Skydance Television, "Foundation" is overseen by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer with Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, Robin Asimov and Marcy Ross as co-executive producers.

"Foundation" Season 2 lands exclusively on Apple TV+ on July 14, followed by subsequent weekly episodes each Friday through September 15.