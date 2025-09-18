Paramount Plus is offering one of its best streaming deals, which means new and returning subscribers can save a huge 50% on an annual subscription to either Paramount Plus Essential or Paramount Plus Premium.

Get 50% off an entire year of Paramount Plus — offer ends Sept. 18.

We believe Paramount Plus is one of the best streaming services for Sci-Fi content, especially for Star Trek fans. It's the ultimate destination for all Star Trek content, so whether you want to relive classic Star Trek episodes and movies or stream the brilliant new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which recently premiered its third season, this is a streaming deal worth grabbing quickly.

It's worth highlighting that your plan will renew at its full price next year if you choose to continue your subscription.

Save 50% Paramount+ Premium: was $119.99 now $59.99 at Paramount+ Paramount Plus Premium is the ad-free (except live TV) home of all Star Trek content, as well as the Transformers and Halo TV franchises, plus a whole lot more. The Premium package also has viewing in 4K UHD, Dolby Vision or HDR10, and allows downloading of movies and shows, and CBS live streaming. This 50% off deal saves you $60 for an entire year of viewing. Deal ends Sept. 18 2025. Read more ▼

Save 50% Paramount+ Essential: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Paramount+ The Essential package is the same as the Premium, but is ad-supported, has a lower streaming quality, and no downloading. However, at just $29.99 for a year, it's a brilliant streaming deal. Deal ends Sept. 18 2025. Read more ▼

Image 1 of 3 Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is now in its third season and streaming on Paramount Plus along with all Star Trek content. (Image credit: Paramount) For gaming fans, the Halo TV series is available to stream on Paramount Plus. (Image credit: Paramount Plus) Sci-Fi fans have a load of content to view, including the Transformers. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Hasbro)

We've mentioned a few titles above, but Paramount Plus is also home to Halo, the TV series adaptation of the popular video game franchise. A massive selection of blockbuster movies, including the Transformers franchise, Interstellar, Total Recall, The Abyss, and A.I. Artificial Intelligence, so always something available to view.

For Sci-Fi lovers who are also into their sports and comedy, Paramount Plus offers NFL and UEFA Champions League football. Paramount Plus also has every episode of the outrageous South Park, now in its 27th season.

This streaming deal slashes the annual price of an Essential plan to just $29.99 from $59.99, and the Premium plan to $59.99 from $119.99. However, you'll really need to act quickly, as these offers end today, Sept. 18, so time is of the essence.

Key features: 50% discount, cancel anytime, all Star Trek content, the Transformers franchise, Terminator movies, Halo TV series, 4K viewing, downloadable content, live TV and much, much more.

Price history: Before today's deal, the cost of an annual subscription to Paramount Plus Premium would usually be $119.99. We have seen similar discounts in the past, but they don't come around very often. At 50% off, it's now $59.99, and just $4.99 per month, this streaming deal represents incredible value for a streaming service that will always offer you something you can watch.

✅ Buy it if: You want a very cheap streaming deal, you're a huge fan of Star Trek, and you want to watch the new series of Strange New Worlds.

❌ Don't buy it if: We can't really think of one, because at just $2.50 for the Essential Plan, it's a steal.

