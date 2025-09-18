Hurry, this Paramount Plus deal ends today and saves a huge 50% — at just $29.99 for an entire year, it's an 8 cents a day streaming bargain
Save up to $60 on an annual subscription to Paramount Plus, the home of all Star Trek content, as well as a huge selection of Sci-Fi titles and entertainment.
Paramount Plus is offering one of its best streaming deals, which means new and returning subscribers can save a huge 50% on an annual subscription to either Paramount Plus Essential or Paramount Plus Premium.
Get 50% off an entire year of Paramount Plus — offer ends Sept. 18.
We believe Paramount Plus is one of the best streaming services for Sci-Fi content, especially for Star Trek fans. It's the ultimate destination for all Star Trek content, so whether you want to relive classic Star Trek episodes and movies or stream the brilliant new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which recently premiered its third season, this is a streaming deal worth grabbing quickly.
It's worth highlighting that your plan will renew at its full price next year if you choose to continue your subscription.
Paramount Plus Premium is the ad-free (except live TV) home of all Star Trek content, as well as the Transformers and Halo TV franchises, plus a whole lot more. The Premium package also has viewing in 4K UHD, Dolby Vision or HDR10, and allows downloading of movies and shows, and CBS live streaming. This 50% off deal saves you $60 for an entire year of viewing.
Deal ends Sept. 18 2025.
The Essential package is the same as the Premium, but is ad-supported, has a lower streaming quality, and no downloading. However, at just $29.99 for a year, it's a brilliant streaming deal.
Deal ends Sept. 18 2025.
We've mentioned a few titles above, but Paramount Plus is also home to Halo, the TV series adaptation of the popular video game franchise. A massive selection of blockbuster movies, including the Transformers franchise, Interstellar, Total Recall, The Abyss, and A.I. Artificial Intelligence, so always something available to view.
For Sci-Fi lovers who are also into their sports and comedy, Paramount Plus offers NFL and UEFA Champions League football. Paramount Plus also has every episode of the outrageous South Park, now in its 27th season.
This streaming deal slashes the annual price of an Essential plan to just $29.99 from $59.99, and the Premium plan to $59.99 from $119.99. However, you'll really need to act quickly, as these offers end today, Sept. 18, so time is of the essence.
Key features: 50% discount, cancel anytime, all Star Trek content, the Transformers franchise, Terminator movies, Halo TV series, 4K viewing, downloadable content, live TV and much, much more.
Price history: Before today's deal, the cost of an annual subscription to Paramount Plus Premium would usually be $119.99. We have seen similar discounts in the past, but they don't come around very often. At 50% off, it's now $59.99, and just $4.99 per month, this streaming deal represents incredible value for a streaming service that will always offer you something you can watch.
✅ Buy it if: You want a very cheap streaming deal, you're a huge fan of Star Trek, and you want to watch the new series of Strange New Worlds.
❌ Don't buy it if: We can't really think of one, because at just $2.50 for the Essential Plan, it's a steal.
Paul is a deals writer for Space.com and writes across the stable of Sports and Knowledge brands at Future. He has previously worked in cycling media and authored numerous articles on Bike Perfect, Cycling News and Cycling Weekly. Paul is an award-winning photographer having won Mountain Photographer of the Year with Trail Magazine and has a passionate interest in all things photography. Paul will be found most weekends with his camera in hand either at cycling events, on a mountain summit or chasing the aurora borealis forecasts.
