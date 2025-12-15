NASA tests drones in Death Valley | Space photo of the day for Dec. 15, 2025

For decades, NASA and its Jet Propulsion Laboratory ( JPL ) in Southern California have relied on some of the driest, most rugged places on Earth to simulate the extreme environments on Mars . California's Mojave Desert, including Death Valley National Park, have long served as proving grounds, from the Viking Lander in the 1970s to the landing trials for NASA's Perseverance rover.

Rotorcraft, like helicopters and drones, have become increasingly important since the success of NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter , which made 72 pioneering flights on the Red Planet before completing its mission in 2024. Craft like Ingenuity can be helpful in exploring hard-to-reach areas, including areas on another planet.

That's what NASA's Mars Exploration Program is looking into, using various simulations and tests to get the job done.

What is it?

The most recent test campaign, captured in our image of the day, focused on software called Extended Robust Aerial Autonomy , designed to help future Mars rotorcraft navigate somewhat featureless terrain, which was the very challenge that caused problems for Ingenuity during its final flights. Engineers experimented with camera filters, landing algorithms and real-time navigation over two key locations: the Mesquite Flats Sand Dunes and Mars Hill, a rocky Death Valley site that NASA has used for Mars research for over 50 years.

Where is it?

This image was taken at Death Valley National Park in southeastern California.

Drones could be a future method of effective Mars exploration. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Why is it amazing?

NASA envisions drones that can map landing zones, locate resources or guide astronauts across hazardous ground. The software tested in this recent series of experiments could allow future explorers to rely on robotic partners that think and navigate independently.

Given the variation in Martian terrain, which features dunes, boulder fields, craters and volcanic slopes, having improved technology in rotorcraft like drones can allow scientists to safely explore terrain that Ingenuity had a hard time accessing, revealing more about the Red Planet.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Want to learn more?