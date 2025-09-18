Helicopters were used to help Artemis astronauts practice their planned lunar landings.

As the race to the moon is renewed, mainly between the U.S. and China, NASA's Artemis 2 crew begin preparing for their upcoming mission. The launch, planned for early 2026, will send four astronauts on a flyby of the moon, while the Artemis 3 mission will attempt to land humans on the lunar surface in 2027.

What is it?

To prepare for lunar landings, astronauts must train in environments that mimic the moon's terrain. The High-Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site in Colorado provides the perfect place to practice. Operated by the Colorado Army National Guard, the site is used by NASA to simulate disorienting slopes, shadows, uneven surfaces and dynamic lighting conditions that astronauts may face when trying to land on the moon.

Where is it?

The High-Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site is near Gypsum, Colorado.

Helicopters are helpful in practicing landing on uneven surfaces. (Image credit: NASA/Charles Beason)

Why is it amazing?

This practice site was only recently certified by NASA as an acceptable course for the Artemis 2 mission. According to NASA, "During the two-week certification run in late August 2025, NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick and Mark Vande Hei participated in flight and landing training to help certify the course. The pair, along with trained instructor pilots with the Army National Guard, took turns flying a helicopter and navigating to landing zones."

This recent certification and preparation by the Artemis 2 team is a good reminder that getting humans safely to the moon and its surface relies heavily on work that astronauts and support staff do here on Earth.

Want to learn more?

You can read more about the Artemis 2 astronauts and their preparations for their upcoming lunar flyby mission.