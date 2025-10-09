NASA's Lunar Electric Rover rolls across Arizona | Space photo of the day for Oct. 9, 2025

NASA's Lunar Electric Rover goes for a test drive in Arizona.

As humanity eyes returning to the moon, countries like the U.S. and China are working to develop key infrastructure to make lunar exploration, and possibly even moon mining , feasible. This includes lunar rovers, which can make faraway areas of the moon more reachable.

What is it?

The Lunar Electric Rover (LER) was developed as a versatile exploration vehicle designed to support long-duration surface missions on the moon. Unlike the Apollo -era lunar rovers, which were unpressurized and limited in range, the LER offers a pressurized cabin that allows astronauts to live and work inside for days without needing to return to a base habitat, potentially making harder-to-reach areas more accessible.

Where is it?

This photo was taken at Black Point Lava Flow in northern Arizona.

The LER rolls around the Arizona desert. (Image credit: NASA/Regan Geeseman)

Why is it amazing?

The LER tests are part of NASA's Desert Research and Technology Studies ( "Desert RATS" ) campaign. The program uses terrestrial environments like the harsh deserts of Arizona to simulate the conditions on other planets. The volcanic rock formations at Black Point Lava Flow provided challenges similar to those expected on the moon, making it a valuable testing ground for equipment, operations and human factors.

Want to learn more?

You can read more about lunar rovers and NASA's future trips to the moon via its Artemis program.