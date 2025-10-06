You can save over 20% on a three-month Hulu with live TV subscription, meaning you can stream the Alien and Predator movies and shows for less, before the price increases on October 21.

Save over 20% on Hulu with live TV for three months when you sign up directly via their site.

The Hulu and Live TV bundle price is going up on October 21, so now is the time to cash in on an offer to save over 20%. This allows you to stream Alien: Earth in full and Prey, the precursor to the upcoming Predator: Badlands movie. On top of that, you get live TV, over 95 channels, including ABC and ESPN. We rate Hulu as one of the best streaming services available and this is one of the best streaming deals you can get.

Image 1 of 3 Hulu with live TV is currently over 20% off and the price is soon going to increase. (Image credit: FX) Hulu with live TV is currently over 20% off and the price is soon going to increase. (Image credit: 20th Century Studios) Hulu with live TV is currently over 20% off and the price is soon going to increase. (Image credit: Hulu)

Hulu is home to some great Sci-Fi content, both movies and TV shows. You can watch all the Alien movies in order and the Predator movies in order, as the streaming service is home to both franchises. You can also stream the likes of Futurama, Rick and Morty, Firefly and more. It's also home to ABC's and FX's library of content, so there's always something to watch. This particular bundle offers over 95 live channels to stream, including ABC and ESPN, a bonus for sports fans.

This is the perfect time to take advantage of this deal if you're interested in live TV and streaming, as all episodes of Alien: Earth are available to stream. Additionally, Predator: Badlands is set to release in November, and the standard price of this bundle will increase on October 21. So, it makes sense to get 20% off the current price while you can.

Key features: Alien franchise, Predator franchise, Futurama, Rick and Morty, ABC and FX's library of content, over 95 live TV channels, including ABC and ESPN.

Price history: Before today's deal, this bundle would cost $82.99 a month and it's set to rise to $89.99 a month, making the price of $64.99 a good deal.

Consensus: Home to some of the most iconic Sci-Fi franchises of all time, Hulu might be a service you haven't considered yet, but it's worth having. This bundle also offers live TV, and with over 95 channels to choose from, you get a lot of it.

Space: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You want live TV, a huge library of content to choose from and some notable Sci-Fi franchises to stream.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're not interested in live TV, Alien or Predator.

