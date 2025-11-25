Monoculars are rarely on offer but Black Friday can always throw out some surprise deals like this one. This early Black Friday deal from Amazon takes $50 off the Bushnell Legend Ultra 10x42 monocular and has brought it to its lowest price in a few years. We put it in our best monocular guide as our best premium monocular for its superb optics and high image quality.

You can get the Bushnell Legend Ultra 10x42 monocular on sale right now at Amazon for $150.

It got four stars from us in our Bushnell Legend Ultra 10x42 monocular review thanks to its range of premium-level features. It has a rugged and waterproof construction for use in challenging conditions while maintaining clear observations. The fully multi-coated extra-low dispersion (ED) glass brings every subject into crisp view, whether that be stargazing, birdwatching or terrestrial viewing.