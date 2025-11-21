With Black Friday, the biggest sales event of the year, falling on November 28, it's time for the age-old question to rear its head for any type of product: Should I wait for Black Friday to get a streaming subscription?

Here, we'll take a look at previous Black Friday deals, offers that we've seen throughout the year and the regularity of discounts that appear for different streaming services. It's always tempting to wait for Black Friday in case there's a deal on what you're looking for, but as it's a month away, streaming deals are rare as it is, and there's no guarantee, is it worth waiting? Especially with lots of sci-fi content worth catching up on and big releases coming out that are worth preparing for.

As some Black Friday 2025 deals are already appearing, we're hoping to see some of the best streaming services on offer, but there's never a guarantee. Unless you're getting an add-on to a subscription you already have, e.g. adding Paramount Plus to your Amazon Prime subscription, you'll be getting a subscription directly from the service provider, so you're at their mercy this coming Black Friday. So, scroll down to weigh up whether you should wait for Black Friday to get a streaming subscription.

How Much Do Streaming Services Usually Cost?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Streaming service comparison Streaming service Notable content Price per month Disney Plus Star Wars, Marvel From $11.99 Apple TV Murderbot, Severance From $12.99 Netflix Stranger Things From $7.99 Prime Video Fallout From $8.99 ($14.99 for Prime membership) Paramount Plus Star Trek From $7.99

While different streaming services vary in price, especially once you factor in bundle prices, all major services cost a comparable amount. The price range is usually between $7.99 a month and $11.99 a month, with a couple of outliers.

If you're looking to stream the Star Wars movies in order, the Marvel movies in order, Alien: Earth in its entirety, the Predator movies in order ahead of Badlands, or the Avatar movies ahead of Fire and Ash, you'll want a Disney Plus subscription. Plans start from $11.99 a month, which makes it one of the more expensive options, but there's a lot of streaming for your money. We have seen Disney Plus reduced to just $2.99 in the last two Black Fridays, so while there's no guarantee, this could be worth waiting for.

If Star Trek is more your thing, then you should look for a Paramount Plus deal as that's the home of all Star Trek content. Prices for Paramount Plus start at $7.99 a month, making it one of the more affordable services available and in the past couple of years, we have seen discounts for a few months of access. We have seen a sizable deal in recent months, so we could see a Black Friday deal again, and while it could be a good one, we don't think it will be world-beating.

Image 1 of 2 Black Friday will fall on November 28 and we could see some major streaming deals during the annual sales event. (Image credit: Disney) Black Friday will fall on November 28 and we could see some major streaming deals during the annual sales event. (Image credit: Paramount)

Apple TV is a streaming service with an ever-growing library of content and an ever-impressive lineup of sci-fi content. At $12.99, it's one of the more expensive services, but we haven't seen Black Friday deals in recent years. This is a streaming service we're less confident about seeing a Black Friday deal for, purely given the lack of offers we've seen in previous years.

If you're eager to watch Fallout season two on Prime Video or the final season of Stranger Things on Netflix, you might be out of luck when it comes to Black Friday deals. Both streaming platforms historically don't offer discounts, but given that both series don't come out until around or after Black Friday, it could be worth waiting... Just in case.

What are the best streaming services?

For a comprehensive round-up, you can check out our guides to the best streaming services and the best value streaming services. But, when it comes to determining the best streaming services, it really depends on what you're looking for and how you define "best".

Disney Plus and Apple TV

If you're looking purely at sci-fi content, then you'll want to consider Disney Plus and Apple TV. Disney is the home to the Star Wars and Marvel franchises and you can get the Alien and Predator franchises through Hulu for a little extra cost (and Hulu will be merging with Disney in 2026). Apple is excelling with its original content and a lot of it is quality sci-fi viewing. These two are the stand-out options if sci-fi is your bigg