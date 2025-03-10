Save 72% on a Disney Plus subscription bundle in this huge streaming deal

News
By
published

If you're looking for a streaming deal, this is a must as you can get a huge discount on Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus, now 72% off.

Disney Plus and Hulu logos on a purple background with a &#039;Space Deals&#039; badge.
Change this image and add a caption (Image credit: Disney/Future)

If you're looking for a streaming deal, then you need to consider Disney's current offer. You can get four months of Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus for just $2.99; that's 72% off. This is unquestionably one of, if not the best streaming deals out there but you'll have to be quick, as this deal expires on March 30.

Save 72% on Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus for four months when you get the bundle from Disney.

Disney Plus is where you'll be able to stream all Star Wars content, whether you want to watch the movies in order or hit shows like the upcoming "Andor: Season 2". You'll also be able to stream all Marvel content, including movies and TV shows. For your money, you also get access to Hulu, which offers a range of top sci-fi titles and ESPN Plus, which is perfect if you want to watch sports. We don't often see deals like this outside of Black Friday and this is available for new and returning customers (specifically to the bundle option).

Brand name Model name
Brand name Model name: was $10.99 now $2.99 at Disney+

Save 72% on the ad-supported plan for a Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus subscription. Disney Plus gives you access to Star Wars, Marvel and its huge library of other blockbuster movies and binge-worthy TV shows. Hulu has its own catalogue of big-name titles worth watching and ESPN Plus is where you can stream sports and major leagues including NFL, MLB and NHL.

Note: This deal is only for four months and the subscription will revert back to the usual $10.99 price unless cancelled. This offer is live until March 30.

View Deal
Image 1 of 5
Star Wars movies in order
Three movie posters representing the three trilogies of the Star Wars movie franchise. Each feature brightly colored lightsabers as well as characters from each of the movies.(Image credit: Disney)

If you're a sci-fi fan, this rare (outside of Black Friday) deal for a Disney Plus subscription is a must. It's well known that Disney Plus is where you can watch all the Star Wars and Marvel content, but you also get access to their huge library of animated movies, blockbuster hits and gripping TV shows as well as captivating documentaries.

Hulu offers some big hitters in the sci-fi world too. The "Alien" franchise is on Hulu, as is "Rick n Morty", the "Futurama" reboot, "The X-Files" and more. If Disney Plus wasn't enough for you on its own, the fact that you can have these two libraries of countless hours of scintillating sci-fi content for $2.99 will surely be. It's top-tier value.

We won't kid you; ESPN Plus isn't a big hitter when it comes to streaming sci-fi content. But it does give you access to a lot of elite-level sports. If that isn't your thing, that's okay because it's part of a wider bundle, which would still be tremendous value without ESPN's inclusion. If sports is your thing, then it only adds to the value of this bundle and getting it before the offer expires is a no-brainer.

Key features: Access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus. Stream Star Wars, Marvel, Alien, Futurama, Rick n Morty, live sports and much, much more.

Price history: This bundle is usually $10.99 a month, so it's a 72% saving and outside of Black Friday, we very rarely see Disney Plus on sale.

✅ Buy it if: You want to watch the Star Wars movies, the upcoming season of Andor, the Marvel movies or you want to have a cheap way to stream hundreds of top-tier titles from huge libraries of content.

❌ Don't buy it if: We can't really think of why you wouldn't buy this but if you're already subscribed to this bundle then you will be ineligable for the deal.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Alexander Cox
Alexander Cox
E-commerce Staff Writer

STAFF WRITER, E-commerce — Alex joined Space.com in June 2021 as staff writer covering space news, games, tech, toys and deals. Based in London, U.K. Graduating in June 2020, Alex studied Sports Journalism in the North East of England at Sunderland University. During his studies and since his graduation, Alex has been featured in local newspapers and online publications covering a range of sports from university rugby to Premier League soccer. In addition to a background in sports and journalism, Alex has a life-long love of Star Wars which started with watching the prequel trilogy and collecting toy lightsabers, he also grew up spending most Saturday evenings watching Doctor Who. 

Contact Alexander: E-Mail Twitter

More about entertainment
An intense man suited up inside a spaceship

Witness the birth of the Rebellion in 'Andor' Season 2 featurette (video)
This Week In Space podcast: Episode 151 — In Search of Alien Megastructures

This Week In Space podcast: Episode 151 — In Search of Alien Megastructures
An illustration of concentrated dark matter at the heart of a spiral galaxy

Mysterious phenomenon at the heart of the Milky Way could point to new dark matter suspect. 'We may have been overlooking its subtle chemical effects on the cosmos.'
See more latest
Most Popular
An illustration of concentrated dark matter at the heart of a spiral galaxy
Mysterious phenomenon at the heart of the Milky Way could point to new dark matter suspect. 'We may have been overlooking its subtle chemical effects on the cosmos.'
An intense man suited up inside a spaceship
Witness the birth of the Rebellion in 'Andor' Season 2 featurette (video)
An illustration shows a disordered universe. Could gravity arise from entropy
New recipe for gravity could unite Einstein's general relativity with quantum physics — and probe the dark universe
image of a blood red moon during a total lunar eclipse on the left and a sketch of columbus pointing up at the eclipse with frightened people around him.
This week's 'blood moon' eclipse mirrors one Christopher Columbus used to scare indigenous people in 1504
An illustration of two clashing young star systems creating a shower of rogue planets
These mysterious objects born in violent clashes between young star systems aren't stars or planets
someone in a spacesuit on the surface of the moon stands, facing left, toward an American flag.
Property and sovereignty in space: Countries and companies face potential clashes as they take to the stars
Quantum entanglement enables a range of futuristic technologies.
Scientists discover simpler way to achieve Einstein's 'spooky action at a distance' thanks to AI breakthrough — bringing quantum internet closer to reality
Is there life out there? The existence of other technological species is highly likely
a black rocket lands on a barge at sea for Rocket Lab
Rocket Lab unveils plan to land Neutron rockets at sea, 1st launch in 2025
composite image showing the stages of a total lunar eclipse with the moon turning progressively more red as Earth&#039;s shadow sweeps across it.
What will happen during the total lunar eclipse of March 2025?