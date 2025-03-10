Save 72% on a Disney Plus subscription bundle in this huge streaming deal

If you're looking for a streaming deal, then you need to consider Disney's current offer. You can get four months of Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus for just $2.99; that's 72% off. This is unquestionably one of, if not the best streaming deals out there but you'll have to be quick, as this deal expires on March 30.

Save 72% on Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus for four months when you get the bundle from Disney.

Disney Plus is where you'll be able to stream all Star Wars content, whether you want to watch the movies in order or hit shows like the upcoming "Andor: Season 2". You'll also be able to stream all Marvel content, including movies and TV shows. For your money, you also get access to Hulu, which offers a range of top sci-fi titles and ESPN Plus, which is perfect if you want to watch sports. We don't often see deals like this outside of Black Friday and this is available for new and returning customers (specifically to the bundle option).

Brand name Model name: was $10.99 now $2.99 at Disney+ Save 72% on the ad-supported plan for a Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus subscription. Disney Plus gives you access to Star Wars, Marvel and its huge library of other blockbuster movies and binge-worthy TV shows. Hulu has its own catalogue of big-name titles worth watching and ESPN Plus is where you can stream sports and major leagues including NFL, MLB and NHL. Note: This deal is only for four months and the subscription will revert back to the usual $10.99 price unless cancelled. This offer is live until March 30.

Image 1 of 5 Three movie posters representing the three trilogies of the Star Wars movie franchise. Each feature brightly colored lightsabers as well as characters from each of the movies. (Image credit: Disney) (Image credit: Marvel) (Image credit: Disney) (Image credit: 20th Century Studios) (Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

If you're a sci-fi fan, this rare (outside of Black Friday) deal for a Disney Plus subscription is a must. It's well known that Disney Plus is where you can watch all the Star Wars and Marvel content, but you also get access to their huge library of animated movies, blockbuster hits and gripping TV shows as well as captivating documentaries.

Hulu offers some big hitters in the sci-fi world too. The "Alien" franchise is on Hulu, as is "Rick n Morty", the "Futurama" reboot, "The X-Files" and more. If Disney Plus wasn't enough for you on its own, the fact that you can have these two libraries of countless hours of scintillating sci-fi content for $2.99 will surely be. It's top-tier value.

We won't kid you; ESPN Plus isn't a big hitter when it comes to streaming sci-fi content. But it does give you access to a lot of elite-level sports. If that isn't your thing, that's okay because it's part of a wider bundle, which would still be tremendous value without ESPN's inclusion. If sports is your thing, then it only adds to the value of this bundle and getting it before the offer expires is a no-brainer.

Key features: Access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus. Stream Star Wars, Marvel, Alien, Futurama, Rick n Morty, live sports and much, much more.

Price history: This bundle is usually $10.99 a month, so it's a 72% saving and outside of Black Friday, we very rarely see Disney Plus on sale.

✅ Buy it if: You want to watch the Star Wars movies, the upcoming season of Andor, the Marvel movies or you want to have a cheap way to stream hundreds of top-tier titles from huge libraries of content.

❌ Don't buy it if: We can't really think of why you wouldn't buy this but if you're already subscribed to this bundle then you will be ineligable for the deal.

