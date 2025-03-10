Witness the birth of the Rebellion in 'Andor' Season 2 featurette (video)

Andor Season 2 | Special Look | Streaming April 22 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Like an ink-black squadron of Imperial TIE fighters screaming out of the Alkenzi Air Base on Aldhani, "Andor" is fast approaching its Season 2 launch date of April 22, 2025. And we can't wait, because the first season was by far the best Star Wars TV series to ever come out of Disney+.

Originally debuting back in the fall of 2022, "Andor" serves as a direct prequel to director Gareth Edwards' "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," the 2016 feature film that depicted the events surrounding the heist of the Death Star plans by a motley crew of rebels led by Diego Luna's Cassian Andor character.

The Emmy-nominated 12-episode Disney+ series from creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy was set five years prior to that daring suicide mission and revolved around the nascent years of the Rebellion. The story was told through the evolving actions and maturation of Luna's dishonorable spy Cassian Andor and other key players in the underground uprising against the treacherous Galactic Empire.

Check out Luna and the acclaimed cast of "Andor" Season 2 in this new behind-the-scenes featurette and please help us count the days before the show's spring debut!

(Image credit: Disney)

"Andor" Season 2 will showcase our heroes and villains clashing as the threat of war looms just over the horizon, and Cassian's role with the Rebel Alliance becomes an integral component in the growing unification against the Imperial stranglehold.

This sophomore outing will unspool over the show's internal timespan of four years, with its dozen chapters cut into four three-episode slices. Each arc depicts a certain number of days within that year, culminating with the climactic block dovetailing into the opening sequence of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." This gives us a super clear idea of where Andor season 2 fits into the Star Wars timeline.

"Revolutionary movements are spontaneously happening all over the galaxy," states Gilroy in Disney+'s special peek behind the lavish production. "How those come together is the stuff of our story."

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Andor" Season 2 also stars Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker.

Denise Gough stars as Deedra Meero in "Andor" Season 2 (Image credit: Disney+)

Tony Gilroy executive produces here alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull, and John Gilroy. Gilroy himself penned the first trio of episodes, with Beau Willimon on writing duties for episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy composing episodes 7-9, and Tom Bissell crafting episodes 10-12. Directors behind this second and final season are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9), and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).

"Andor" Season 2 arrives on April 22 with a three-episode debut exclusively on Disney+.