1st 'Andor' season 2 trailer shows Star Wars can be serious and rebellious again (video)

As we look to the future of Star Wars on the big screen , we've been anticipating the second season of Andor for a very long time now. Roughly two months before its big return to Disney Plus, Lucasfilm and Disney have finally shared a first public trailer, and it's not exactly what we expected... but in a good way.

If you were worried (we were) about Disney doing the thing where they recycle the same trailer shown during closed events, fear not. This first proper look at the show's second set of episodes is fresh, dazzling, and uses Steve Earle's 'The Revolution Starts Now' to great effect.

It also reconfirms the release date, with Andor season 2 landing on April 22, 2025, exclusively on Disney Plus. As it stands, it’s the only new season of live-action Star Wars TV arriving this year.

There's a lot to unpack here even if it runs for only 90 seconds, so let's dive into it. First, we get plenty of glimpses of Cassian Andor casually walking through a number of new locations and at least a familiar one: the Rebel base on Yavin IV. Will any veteran members of the Ghost crew from Star Wars Rebels show up? We wouldn't rule it out.

Soon, it transitions into action shots that may or may not take place on the calm plains of Dantooine, new looks at Saw Gerrera (looking very close to his Rogue One -self), and both Mon Mothma and Luthen Rael seeming a bit worried. Of course, as Steve Earle's song indicates, the revolution is only beginning, and things getting bumpy for everyone involved is a given. In fact, even Bix Caleen is getting back in action after suffering lots of cruelty at the hands of the Imperials back on Ferrix.

Unsurprisingly, Ben Mendelsohn's return as Orson Krennic and his Death Star project also steal the spotlight for a few seconds in this preview; his appearance was a given after the final tease of season 1. Diehard fans of the show will be even happier to see that comrade Brasso is back and seemingly ready to crack many more stormtrooper helmets.

As for Dedra Meero, Syril Karn, and the menacing Imperial Security Bureau, it sure looks like they've got their hands full as the Rebel Alliance rises and the entire galaxy becomes a powder keg. We know that season 2 will cover a span of four years (with each three-episode arc happening in a single one), so expect to learn a lot more about how the Rebels spread their influence and truly became a thorn in the Emperor 's side before the events of Rogue One and A New Hope .

Naturally, no Star Wars trailer can finish without awesome action and spaceship shots, and those include K-2SO's return (actually the time when he and Cassian first met), allies in the middle of battle and random chaos, stormtroopers on red alert, and a TIE prototype being stolen, among other things. Also, Mon Mothma seems to throw a lavish party at some point (before all hell breaks loose).

Additionally, Lucasfilm and Disney have shared a teaser poster, which we're sharing below, that mixes Cassian Andor's gloomy face with the Death Star. We know where things are ultimately going, but that doesn't make it any less depressing and ominous.

In our humble opinion, Andor is the best Star Wars show (at least when it comes to live-action) we've had so far for a variety of reasons, so we're kind of sad to see it end with this second batch of episodes.