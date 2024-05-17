Everything we know about Dune: Prophecy — Release date, plot, cast, & more

Need more spice from the fascinating universe of Dune after watching Dune: Part Two once or twice (or more) in IMAX? Well, you're in luck, as Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary are bringing a Dune television series to stream later this year. Here's everything we know so far about Dune: Prophecy.

Following the success of massive sci-fi series like For All Mankind and Foundation , you might be looking desperately for the next big thing in that space. Since FX's upcoming Alien TV series is further away than we'd like, Dune: Prophecy seems like the next best bet for fans of hard science fiction.

Now is the perfect time to get into all things Dune, whether that means reading through Frank Herbert's novels, rewatching David Lynch's divisive movie, or playing one of the many Dune board games available at the moment. Moreover, Dune: Awakening could be the MMO that fans of this universe were waiting for.

(Image credit: HBO)

Fall 2024

The "late 2024" window was announced by HBO and Max themselves in November 2023. While there's no specific release date set for Dune: Prophecy right now, it shouldn't be long before we find out so watch this space!

With House of the Dragon (the platform's other huge 2024 show) slated to drop in June, Max will probably want to give this show some room to breath before they release their next big hit. Plus, chatter from the Warner Bros. Discovery bosses has only further confirmed we should be looking at the later months of 2024 for Dune's return to screens.

Where to stream Dune: Prophecy?

(Image credit: HBO)

Dune: Prophecy will stream exclusively on Max when it arrives in late 2024. Whether Warner Bros. Discovery will explore other watch options (or even a physical release) for the long-anticipated series remains to be seen, but we wouldn't count on alternatives during its initial streaming run.

Dune: Prophecy trailers

We've just had our short teaser trailer for Dune: Prophecy drop on May 15th. The trailer gives the basic premise of the show and showcases the cast, and flashy effects that we'll be getting in the show.

As we approach the late spring and early summer season, we could be getting a more in-depth look at the series, though we're expecting Max's marketing efforts to firmly focus on House of the Dragon for the next few months.

What is the plot of Dune: Prophecy?

(Image credit: HBO)

Plot details are being kept tightly under wraps. What we do know is that Dune: Prophecy (previously titled Dune: The Sisterhood) is set in the same continuity as Denis Villeneuve's movies and takes place roughly 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides. This'll give showrunner Alison Schapker and the writing team enough room to give the series a distinct voice and style that complements the movies, whilst still standing on its own.

Like the original title suggested, the show reportedly follows the Harkonnen Sisters as they "combat the forces that threaten the future of humankind" and establish the long-lasting, all-female sect known as the Bene Gesserit. But, of course, political intrigue and events larger than any of them will unfold before they can gain complete control over humankind's destiny – we're expecting a sort of "Game of Thrones in space" vibe, which sounds awesome if the creative team can pull it off.

The recent title change to Dune: Prophecy suggests the overall story might be sticking closer to Villeneuve's movies following their big success (and ex-director Johan Renck confirmed as much ). However, we shouldn't forget that the plot still takes place thousands of years prior to the events that reshape Arrakis and the Corrino Imperium, so it's a bit unreasonable to expect more than small connections and some foreshadowing here and there.

Dune: Prophecy cast

(Image credit: HBO)

Dune: Prophecy's stellar cast highlights that this is a huge bet for Warner Bros. and Legendary. Aimed at both fans of the series and prestige T.V. lovers, viewers can look forward to seeing:

Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen

Olivia Williams (previously Shirley Henderson) as Tula Harkonnen

Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino

Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart

Jodhi May (previously Indira Varma) as Natalya

Camilla Beeput as Reverend Mother Dorotea

Sarah Lam as Hagal Truthsayer

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez

Josh Heuston as Constantine

Chloe Lea as Lila

Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia

Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen

Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline

Chris Mason as Keiran Atreides

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela

Flora Montgomery as Truthsayer Vera

Tessa Bonham Jones as Lady Shannon

Laura Howard as Orla Richese

Dune: Prophecy director, writers, & crew

(Image credit: HBO)

Dune: Prophecy faced some creative shake-ups last year, before and during the writers and actors strikes. Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts, both co-writers on the Dune movies, were originally part of the creative team for Dune: Prophecy, but had to step away to focus on the big-screen adaptations. However, some of their DNA and creative direction might still be found in the final series, especially as Warner Bros. and Legendary have chosen to follow the path marked by Dune: Part One and Two.

Creator, co-showrunner, and pilot writer Diane Ademu-John (The Haunting of Bly Manor) was replaced by Alison Schapker (Westworld) as solo showrunner in 2023, though the former's writing was reportedly kept around and used during production. Likewise, Johan Renck (Chernobyl) departed following the creative changes and was replaced by Anna Foerster (Outlander) as the director of at least three episodes. There are reports that Westworld veteran Richard J. Lewis and John Cameron (Legion) are also part of the final directing team.

Besides Diane Ademu John, we don't know much about the scribes that worked on the final version of Dune: Prophecy, though there are reports of Jordan Goldberg (also of Westworld fame) being involved in some capacity. Of course, material is being drawn from Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson's 2012 novel Sisterhood of Dune. As for the music, Oscar-winner (for 2022’s All Quiet on the Western Front) Volker Bertelmann (aka Hauschka) will follow in Hans Zimmer's footsteps.