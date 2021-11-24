Black Friday space board game deals: Save up to 66% on space and sci-fi board games

We've been on the hunt for the best Black Friday space board game deals, and we've come back with an interstellar haul.

Whether it's a space-faring twist on a classic family game or a whole new style of play, there are many well-rated games that have gone on sale for Black Friday. Read on below for a look at Terraforming Mars, The Search for Planet X and more great space board game deals for Black Friday.

If you're looking for more deals during Black Friday, we've compiled a range of deal hubs covering everything from Black Friday VR headset deals to Black Friday Binocular deals. We've also got specialized deal hubs for Black Friday Lego space deals and Black Friday telescope deals if you’re looking for something in particular.in the meantime, here's what we've found for great space board game deals this Black Friday.

The Search for Planet X card game

$44.99 The Search for Planet X: $44.99 $34.99 at Amazon Save 22% on this game to be the first to discover the location of Planet X. Use the board game's companion app to randomly select an arrangement of objects and a location for Planet X for fresh play. Designed for one to four players, ages 13 and up.

Right now, The Search for Planet X is on sale for $34.99 at Amazon, down from $44.99, and allows you and some friends to play as astronomers that are trying to find a hypothetical planet.

A companion app allows players to perform scans and attend conferences to gain information about where these celestial objects are located. A player wins the 60 to 75-minute game by successfully finding the location of Planet X.

The Crew - Quest for Planet Nine

$14.95 The Crew - Quest for Planet Nine: $14.95 $5.09 at Amazon You save a whopping 66% on this cooperative space game. Complete 50 different missions as you travel across the solar system in this cooperative trick-taking card game. For three to five players, ages 10 and up.

The Crew - Quest for Planet Nine is slashed to just $5.09 at Amazon, a 66% savings, and is a space game that offers three to five players engage in a trick-taking card game that gets harder the longer you play.

As players complete 50 different missions across the solar system, they need to work together in this collaborative game in order to win.

Apollo: A Collaborative Game

Apollo: A Collaborative Game Inspired by NASA Moon Missions: $23.99 Apollo: A Collaborative Game Inspired by NASA Moon Missions: $23.99 $11.99 at Target Save 50% on this collaborative game, which asks players to achieve their very own Apollo moonshot and safely return to Earth. For two to five players, ages 12 and up.



Who wouldn't want to go to the moon? You can land (see what we did there) Apollo: A Collaborative Game at Target for $11.99 at Target (that's 50% off) for Black Friday.

The game is inspired by the real-life NASA lunar missions (it's full name is literally "Apollo: A Collaborative Game Inspired by NASA Missions") and it is suited for two to five players. The goal is simple: get to the moon and back in the year 1961.

We're sure NASA would have loved to have made its own moon landing at half the price.

Monopoly Space board game

$20.99 Monopoly Space Game: $20.99 $10.49 at Target Save 50% on this classic game with an outer space twist. Designed for two to four players, ages eight and up.

Monopoly Space is 50% off at Target, saving you $10, and takes the traditional Hasbro board game and gives it an out-of-this-world spin. Yes, you still have to try and acquire spaces around the board, but you'll be trying to lock in planets, mining resources and more to build your own settlement on Mars. Players work to build out vital elements of a space base (like a dome so you can breathe), but the first to complete the base will win it all.

Terraforming Mars board game

$69.95 Terraforming Mars Board Game: $69.95 $49.85 at Amazon Save 29% at Amazon on Terraforming Mars to compete with other players to transform Mars into a habitable planet. For one to five players, ages 12 and up.

Terraforming Mars, which is 26% off at Amazon, ask players to both work together (yet also compete) to build a sustainable habitat on Mars for humanity to thrive. Players split into factions of different corporations (each with their strengths for resources) to warm the planet Mars, find water and more make the place fit to live.

Twilight Imperium 4th Edition Board Game

$164.99 Twilight Imperium 4th Edition Board Game: $164.99 $119.99 at Amazon Save $45 with this deal to play as one of 17 civilizations to gain control of the galaxy in this grand four to six-hour game. Designed for three to six players, ages 14 and up.

You can get Twilight Imperium for 27% off and save $45 at Amazon to score one of the most popular space opera board games available today. The base game has been a round for more than 20 years, and this deal will land you its 4th edition.

Twilight Imperium is an intergalactic battle board game with gameplay that's reminiscent of Dungeons & Dragons. It puts each player in command of one of 17 different factions like the trade masterminds Emirates of Hacan or the wormhole-hopping Ghosts of Creuss. Once factions are set up, players compete in war, trade, politics and allegiances to rule the galaxy.

Star Wars Imperial Assault Board Game

Star Wars Imperial Assault Board Game: $109.99 Star Wars Imperial Assault Board Game: $109.99 $87.99 at Amazon Save 20% (and $20) in this deal to fight alongside Luke Skywalker or the Galactic Empire in this Star Wars strategy board game. For one to five players, ages 14 and up.

Star Wars Imperial Assault is 20% off at Amazon, a savings of $20, and offers a game that's both suitable for single play or up to a group of five. The game places participants within the original trilogy.

You can play as a hero of the Rebellion or fight alongside the Galactic Empire to battle over conflicting objectives with other players.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday Space deals, or our guide to the Best space board games of 2021.