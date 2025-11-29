One of the best star projectors and now one of the best star projector Black Friday deals, you can save 20% on the Hommkiety Galaxy Projector. Normally retailing at $40, this Black Friday weekend sees it drop in price to $31.99 — making it the lowest price we've ever seen it.

We gave the Hommkiety Galaxy Projector 5 stars in our review, thanks to its value-for-money (before it went on sale), stunning image quality and the 10 disks it comes with. It also features in our guides for the best star projectors for kids and the best under $100. If you're looking for a gift to buy someone, or a cost-effective treat for yourself, this is one of the top Black Friday deals you should consider.

Hommkiety Galaxy Projector: was $40 now $32 at Amazon Get the lowest-ever price on a 5-star, star projector that was already great value when at full price. We love the quality of imagery it provides, along with the range of images included in the 10 disks. Ideal as a Christmas gift, we voted it the best star projector for education for those wanting to learn more about the cosmos.

