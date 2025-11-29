We gave this star projector 5 stars and now it's at its lowest-ever price this Black Friday weekend

News
By published

The Hommkiety Galaxy Projector blew us away, with us ranking it as the best star projector for education, and now it can be yours for $31.99 this Black Friday weekend.

A projector rested on a stand is next to its dark product box, on a white table with some curtains and a window in the background.
(Image credit: Future)

One of the best star projectors and now one of the best star projector Black Friday deals, you can save 20% on the Hommkiety Galaxy Projector. Normally retailing at $40, this Black Friday weekend sees it drop in price to $31.99 — making it the lowest price we've ever seen it.

Save 20% on the Hommkiety Galaxy Projector, the lowest price we've ever seen it.

Hommkiety Galaxy Projector
Hommkiety Galaxy Projector: was $40 now $32 at Amazon

Get the lowest-ever price on a 5-star, star projector that was already great value when at full price. We love the quality of imagery it provides, along with the range of images included in the 10 disks. Ideal as a Christmas gift, we voted it the best star projector for education for those wanting to learn more about the cosmos.

View Deal
Alex hunts for deals and writes about the good ones for a living.
Alexander Cox
Alex hunts for deals and writes about the good ones for a living.
Alexander Cox

As an E-commerce writer, Alex has searched for deals and written about the ones worth getting for well over four years for Space.com. In his time, he has covered countless star projector deals, ranging from premium models to novelties, value options and everything in between.

Image 1 of 6
Hommkiety Galaxy Projector
The Hommkiety Galaxy Projector is 20% off and its lowest-ever price for Black Friday.(Image credit: Future)