We absolutely love this Walmart HQinX Astronaut Star Projector, and not just because it's down to $12 in Walmart's Black Friday sale. These astronaut star projectors come in many varieties, but someone has decided this particular interstellar explorer needed a tiny electric guitar.

Get this Astronaut Star Projector right now at Walmart for just $12.

It may not be scientifically accurate, but we think a version of this star projector is the best budget star projector and, despite its size and child-friendly design, it can fill a room with a brilliant cosmic display. There's nothing flimsy about it, and its beautiful starscapes and nebulas are sure to wow adults and children alike.

In our Astronaut Star Projector review, we praised its ease of use and said it'd make a great gift for space-loving children. That was when it was at full price; at $12, it's an absolute steal and a perfect stocking filler, so snap this up before it heads back to its home planet.