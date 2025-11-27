Have you seen the northern lights yet? There are two ways to approach aurora-hunting — you either wait for a rare, strong geomagnetic storm to bring a display to you, or you travel north to the Arctic Circle. Either way, September to March is aurora season in the Northern Hemisphere, but you need to do more than watch the NOAA forecast and/or travel north to see and photograph the northern lights successfully. Although smartphones are now an excellent tool for capturing auroras, keeping them steady is crucial because long exposures are essential. What’s more, the phenomenon occurs during dark, cold nights, which brings challenges — from being able to safely operate a camera and move around in the dark to staying warm and hydrated while the aurora dances in front of you.

Here are 10 things that actually make a difference on an aurora-chasing trip, so you can see and enjoy the best the night sky has to offer. Here’s everything you need for your next aurora chase.

1. Sigma 14mm f/1.4 DG DN Art ultra-wide lens Sigma 14mm f/1.4 DG DN Art ultra-wide lens: $1,554 at Amazon Although you can use whatever lens you have available, the wider and faster it is, the better your Northern Lights images will be. This 14mm lens from Sigma is heavy at 1.6 lbs / 725 g, but it’s worth its weight when hunting the aurora. It's easily able to image a vast aurora-filled sky and, with an aperture of f1.8, create great images during the dark skies of a new moon — when the savvy aurora-chaser is in situ. Read more: Sigma 14mm f/1.4 DG DN Art lens review

2. Sony FE 14mm f/1.8 G Master ultra-wide lens Sony FE 14mm f/1.8 G Master ultra-wide lens: $1,648 at Amazon If you own a Sony mirrorless camera and want the best lens around for aurora photography (and astrophotography in general), this 14mm prime lens is what you want. Using the Sony E-mount, it’s fixed focus, and its aperture goes all the way to f1.8 — enough to catch even the faintest of auroras on the darkest of nights. At 1.01 lbs (460 g), it’s also relatively lightweight. Read more: Sony FE 14mm f/1.8 G Master

3. Insta360 X5 360-degree camera Insta360 X5 360-degree camera: $550 at Amazon Although a full-frame camera remains the best way to capture the Northern Lights, newer 360-degree cameras are becoming increasingly hard to ignore for aurora photography. With 8K 360 stills, the Insta360 X5 can take long-exposure stills (around 10 seconds at ISO 1600 using its low-light PureShot mode), which produce colorful, immersive all-sky aurora images. There’s also an excellent time-lapse mode and editing options galore.

4. Manfrotto Advanced Hybrid Backpack III camera bag Manfrotto Advanced Hybrid Backpack III camera bag: at Amazon When you’re working in the dark, you need a camera bag that’s easy to access and versatile enough to store an extra layer, snacks and drinks. The Manfrotto Advanced Hybrid Backpack III is water-resistant, allowing it to be placed on the ground or on the hood of a car and opened in the dark without needing a light. Able to take two lenses, a tripod and a 14-inch laptop, it’s got just what an aurora photographer needs. Read more: Manfrotto Advanced Hybrid backpack III review

5. Fenix TK26R flashlight Fenix TK26R Flashlight: $129 at Amazon You’re out with a group during new moon, hunting the Northern Lights, but you don’t know your camera very well and need to switch on a light. Go for it — but know that it will annoy everyone around you, particularly those taking photos. Make it a red light, which will, at the very least, prevent everyone from losing their night vision. Just 5.9 inches (15cm) long, this flashlight features a 150-lumen red light mode and weighs 5.54 ounces (157g). Read more: Best flashlights 2025: essential for stargazing and night trekking

6. Peak Design Travel Tripod Peak Design Travel Tripod: $396.50 at Amazon Whether you intend to image the Northern Lights with a manual mirrorless or DSLR camera, or a smartphone, you’re going to need some support. At 3.44 lbs / 2.81 lbs (1.56 kg / 1.27 kg) for aluminum/carbon fiber variants, this tripod from Peak Design is lightweight. However, it’s also suitable for both cameras and phones thanks to its Arca-Swiss fixings and foldable, pocket-sized universal phone holder that clips into the inside of one of the tripod’s legs. Read more: Peak Design Travel Tripod review