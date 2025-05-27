Best wide-angle camera lenses 2025: Discover the ideal wide-angle for your camera

Enhance your night photography by pairing up one of the best cameras for photos and videos with one of the best wide-angle lenses. Alternatively, you may find what you’re looking for in our comprehensive best lenses for astrophotography and best zoom lenses guides. But if you’re aiming to capture the widest view of the sky possible, you’re in the right place.

Wide-angle prime and zoom lenses will always be popular for astrophotography because they allow you to capture more of the sky than standard or telephoto focal lengths. Furthermore, they’re fantastic for incorporating ground and foreground elements within your shots to add a visual anchor. We’ll be looking at the very best available for a range of camera systems.

If you’re an expert astrophotographer or simply want to improve your results, check out our guide on the best star trackers to take your night sky photography to the next level. Star trackers are the ultimate tool for astrophotographers to pair up the best wide-angle lens for their style of photography.

The quick list

Below you'll find an overview of all the lenses included in this guide, with some pros and cons to help you find the ones that best suit your needs and budget. In this section, you will find links to read more detailed reviews of the products you're most interested in.

The best wide-angle lenses we recommend in 2025

Best third-party lens

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Jacob Little) (Image credit: Jacob Little) (Image credit: Jacob Little) (Image credit: Jacob Little) (Image credit: Jacob Little)

Buy it if ✅ You need a fast and wide prime: The Sigma 14mm f/1.4 DG DN Art is the fastest ultra wide-angle prime available.



✅ You want excellent image quality: The image quality produced by this lens is fantastic, with well-controlled chromatic aberration and distortion.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to travel light: This is a large and heavy lens as a result of the focal length and maximum aperture combination. ❌ You’re on a budget: While the lens is priced as you’d expect, you can find alternative wide-angle primes at more affordable prices.

The bottom line 🔎 The Sigma 14mm f/1.4 DG DN Art is the world’s first lens of its type. It offers excellent build quality and durability, while the image quality produced by the lens is impressive. It is, however, large and heavy, so it’s not as portable as many alternatives. ★★★★½

The Sigma 14mm f/1.4 DG DN Art is an ultra wide-angle prime lens coupled with a fast f/1.4 maximum aperture. It’s hugely impressive on a technical front, and its design illustrates this, but this unique combination means that it’s a large lens with a large bulbous front element. It’s still, however, an astrophotographer’s dream lens.

Design: This is a fantastic lens for astrophotographers shooting with Sigma L-Mount and Sony EF cameras. Build quality is excellent, although the lens weighs in at 2.58 lbs / 1170 g. There is a tripod collar, which is essential, and the bulbous front element is protected to a degree by a built-in petal lens hood.

Performance: The image quality produced by this lens is nothing short of amazing. Chromatic aberration and distortion are well controlled, while overall sharpness, even in the corners of the frame, is impressive. These credentials alone make it ideal for astrophotography, landscapes, architecture and many more subjects, as we discussed in our Sigma 14mm f/1.4 DG DN Art review.

Functionality: The Sigma 14mm f/1.4 DG DN Art features a manual aperture ring and a large and smooth manual focus ring. There’s the usual AF/MF switch, a focus lock, which could be useful, and a customizable button. There’s a rear filter holder for sheet-type filters since the front element is so large, which means landscape photographers can still use certain types of filters.

Read our full Sigma 14mm f/1.4 DG DN Art review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Design: Exceptional build quality. Performance: Fantastic image quality. Functionality: Fast aperture and ultra wide-angle lens.

Best cheapest

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Ian Evenden) (Image credit: Ian Evenden) (Image credit: Ian Evenden)

Rokinon/Samyang 14mm f/2.8 A low-cost, fully manual wide-angle prime you can trust Our expert review: Specifications Type:: Full-frame prime lens Compatibility:: Canon EF, Nikon F, Nikon Z, Sony FE Focal range:: 14mm Aperture range:: f/2.8 - f/22 Autofocus:: No Thread size:: N/A Weight:: 1.1 lbs / 499 g Reasons to buy + Extremely inexpensive + Great wide focal length + Fully manual Reasons to avoid - Only fast enough - Bulbous front element - Distortion present

Buy it if ✅ You’re on a budget: Wide-angle primes don’t usually come this cheap, but this lens is incredibly affordable.



✅ You’d like a compact lens: This is a small and lightweight lens that you’ll barely realise you’re carrying.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You require great image quality: This lens is sufficient, but there is chromatic aberration visible in shots.



❌ You’d like autofocus: While AF is pretty much useless for astrophotography, you may require it in other situations.

The bottom line 🔎 The Rokinon/Samyang 14mm f/2.8 is a great lens for budding astrophotographers on a budget. The 14mm focal length and full manual control are ideal for capturing the night sky, while the small size and low weight make it a worthy addition to beginner’s kit bags. ★★★★

The Rokinon/Samyang 14mm f/2.8 is one of the least expensive wide-angle primes you’ll find for astrophotography, and it’s available in several lens mounts. Control is fully manual with manual focus only and a traditional aperture ring. Both of which are ideal for astrophotography, so don’t let these put you off.

Design: This is a compact and lightweight lens that weighs just 1.1 lbs / 499 g. It certainly has the look of an older lens designed for capturing film, with the slim manual focus ring sitting conveniently between the manual aperture ring and the fixed petal lens hood. This lens is sold under two names: Rokinon/Samyang, but both are the same.

Performance: Images from this budget-friendly lens suffer from distortion, and although the centre of the frame is acceptably sharp, there’s noticeable fall-off towards the edges wide open. Chromatic aberration and vignetting are also visible, although these, alongside the distortion, can be fixed in photo editing software.

Functionality: As we mentioned in our Rokinon/Samyang 14mm f/2.8 review, the main points of interest in this lens are its small size, lightweight, low cost, the reasonably fast maximum aperture and the wide focal length. There are no special features, although there is an autofocus version available for a higher cost if you require this functionality.

Read our full Rokinon/Samyang 14mm f/2.8 review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Design: Small and lightweight with acceptable build quality. Performance: Adequate, although great for the price. Functionality: A basic, fully manual lens.

Best Sony E

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Future: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Future: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Future: Kimberley Lane)

Buy it if ✅ You need a workhorse lens: This is a lens that can be used for an incredibly wide range of subjects, including astrophotography. ✅ You’d like a fast zoom: Thanks to its constant f/2.8 aperture, the light-gathering capabilities of the lens are respectable.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a wider lens: If you need an ultra wide-angle lens for your Sony APS-C camera, you’ll need a 10mm or 12mm minimum focal length. ❌ You’d like a faster Aperture: Prime lenses typically have faster maximum apertures of f/1.8 or wider, which allow for lower ISO settings to be used.

The bottom line 🔎 The Sony E 16-55mm f/2.8 G is the most versatile zoom available for E-Mount APS-C cameras> This is thanks to its 24-82.5mm equivalent focal range and fast f/2.8 constant aperture. It’s also dust and moisture-resistant, making it ideal for outdoor photography. ★★★★

The Sony E 16-55mm f/2.8 G is a versatile standard zoom lens that will undoubtedly get plenty of use attached to your APS-C Sony E-Mount camera. It’s a useful lens for astrophotography due to its small and lightweight design, while the maximum f/2.8 aperture offers reasonable light-gathering capabilities, as we explained in our Sony E 16-55mm f/2.8 G review.

Design: The lens is compact and lightweight at just 17.43 oz / 494 g. Build quality is fantastic, and its dust and moisture resistance make it ideal for outdoor photography. The lens also features a 24-82.5mm equivalent focal range, although it doesn’t offer Optical Image Stabilization, so you’ll have to rely on IBIS if your camera body offers this feature.

Performance: This is an impressively sharp lens offering noticeable improvements over lower-quality kit lenses. Ghosting and chromatic aberration are virtually non-existent, and color reproduction is excellent. Distortion is heavy and like many modern lenses, the 16-55mm relies heavily on lens corrections to reveal its ultimately impressive image quality.

Functionality: With its constant f/2.8 aperture and 16mm wide-angle setting, this is a useful lens for astrophotography among many other subjects. Autofocus is fast and silent in good light, while manual focus is smooth. It’s a great little lens overall and one that APS-C Sony E-Mount camera owners will love.

Read our full Sony E 16-55mm f/2.8 G review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Design: Dust and moisture-resistant build. Performance: Great image quality but relies on lens corrections. Functionality: Reasonably fast f/2.8 constant maximum aperture.

Best Sony FE

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sony) (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

Buy it if ✅ You want a wide field of view: With its 12-24mm focal range, this lens captures its environment with stunning wide-angle results. ✅ You need speed: With such a wide-angle focal range, combined with the f/2.8 maximum aperture, this lens has excellent light-gathering capabilities.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You’re on a budget: This is an expensive and arguably specialist lens, so you may find it difficult to justify the expense.



❌ You shoot APS-C: If you have an APS-C Sony camera, you’ll be missing out on what makes this lens so special because the equivalent focal range is 18-36mm.

The bottom line 🔎 The Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 G Master is an exceptionally high-quality lens with an extremely useful ultra wide-angle focal range. It’s not cheap, but this is a lens that won’t let you down if you require an ultra wide-angle zoom with a fast maximum aperture. ★★★★

The Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 G Master is an absolute beast thanks to its ultra wide-angle focal range and fast f/2.8 maximum aperture. It’s undoubtedly an expensive lens, but there are few options quite like it for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras. So, if you need this focal range, it’s a difficult lens to beat, as we mentioned in our Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 G Master review.

Design: Being a Sony G Master lens, build quality is excellent, and the fluorine-coated front element helps to keep dust and dirt at bay. The front element is, however, bulbous, which means filter options are limited to large and expensive 150mm square filters. It’s also heavy at 1.8 lbs / 847 g, although it is weather-sealed, making it ideal for long nights capturing the stars.

Performance: Image quality is great with impressive levels of sharpness. There is some vignetting at 12mm when shooting at f/2.8, which is to be expected, but this can be easily removed in editing software. These settings are ideal for astrophotography, while the overall focal range further increases its usefulness when shooting a variety of night sky compositions.

Functionality: The main features of this lens are the focal range and maximum aperture. Manual focusing is smooth, while autofocus is fast and positive thanks to four XD Linear Motors. There’s also a customizable focus hold button that can be assigned with other functions using the camera menu.

Read our full Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 G Master review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Design: Excellent build quality but with a bulbous front element. Performance: Fantastic image quality with high levels of sharpness. Functionality: Ultra wide-angle zoom range and fast aperture.

Best Nikon F Mount zoom

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

Buy it if ✅ You want an ultra-wide zoom: With its 12-24mm zoom range and fast f/2.8 maximum aperture, this is a great lens for Nikon F-Mount users. ✅ You value image quality: The image quality produced by the lens is excellent, with beautifully sharp results possible.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You’d prefer a lighter lens: at 2.2 lbs / 1 kg, this is a heavy lens, and there are lighter F-Mount zooms available, although not as wide. ❌ You’d like a newer lens: If you shoot with a Nikon Z-Series camera, you can use this lens with an adaptor, but newer native alternatives are available.

The bottom line 🔎 The Nikon AF-S 14-24mm f/2.8 ED is a fantastic lens for low-light photography thanks to its ultra-wide focal range, fast maximum aperture and excellent image quality. It can also be used with Nikon mirrorless cameras using an adaptor. ★★★★½

The Nikon AF-S 14-24mm f/2.8 ED is a classic DLSR lens for astro, landscape and architecture photographers. It offers excellent image quality alongside its ultra wide-angle focal range. Plus, it can also be used with Nikon Z-Series mirrorless cameras using the Nikon FTZ II adaptor, so there’s still plenty of potential for this lens in the future.

Design: The design of the lens is fairly straightforward with no manual aperture ring, a large manual focus ring and an AF/MF switch. Build quality is excellent, and the built-in petal hood helps to protect the bulbous front element. It’s a bit of a beast with a weight of 2.2 lbs / 1 kg, but this is testament to the build quality and optical construction.

Performance: In our Nikon AF-S 14-24mm f/2.8 ED review, we found image quality was excellent. Images are consistently sharp, while distortion, chromatic aberration and vignetting are kept to a minimum. The latter is noticeable wide open, but this can be easily removed in photo editing software.

Functionality: Fast and precise autofocus aside, the wide and grippy zoom and manual focus rings make adjustments in these areas easy and effective. Not to mention, their size makes operation easy even when wearing gloves and/or when working in the dark. It’s simple in some ways, but it’s what you need for shooting astrophotography.

Read our full Nikon AF-S 14-24mm f/2.8 ED review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Design: Excellent build quality you can depend on. Performance: Fantastic image quality with high levels of sharpness. Functionality: Easy and comfortable to operate.

Best Nikon F-Mount prime

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon 14mm f/2.8D ED AF-S An older prime lens that’s perfect for full-frame Nikon DSLRs Our expert review: Specifications Type:: Prime lens Compatibility:: Nikon F-mount Focal range:: 14mm Aperture range:: f/2.8 - f/22 Autofocus:: Yes Thread size:: N/A rear filter slot Weight:: 23.6 oz / 670 g Reasons to buy + Second-hand bargain + Ultra-wide field of view + Reasonable image quality Reasons to avoid - Moustache distortion - Older technology - Better modern options

Buy it if ✅ You’re looking for a bargain: If you shoot with a Nikon DSLR, you can find this lens both new and at second-hand bargain prices. ✅ You need to go wide: If you shoot with a Nikon DSLR, this is a classic lens for astrophotography that will work seamlessly with your camera.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a modern lens: Being 25 years old, you could find newer F-Mount lenses and Z-Mount lenses if you shoot with Nikon mirrorless cameras. ❌ You want a faster lens: f/2.8 is perfectly adequate for astrophotography, but you can find ultra-wide-angle primes with faster maximum apertures.

The bottom line 🔎 The AF Nikkor 14mm f/2.8D ED may be a discontinued lens, but you can still pick it up new from some retailers, with second-hand bargains also available. This ultra wide-angle prime isn’t the fastest at f/2.8, but it’s still a worthy consideration for astrophotography. ★★★★

The AF Nikkor 14mm f/2.8D ED is a professional ultra wide-angle prime lens for Nikon F-Mount DSLRs. This compact mid-weight lens was released back in 2000, and remains an attractive option for astrophotographers shooting with Nikon F-Mount DSLRs.

Design: You can tell this is an older Nikon lens design as soon as you see it. The biggest giveaway is the manual aperture ring. Build quality is good, although switching to manual focus is quirky with a ring on the lens that needs to be rotated into position to switch between auto and manual focus. The front element is also bulbous with a built-in petal lens hood.

Performance: Image quality is pretty good overall, but it’s far from perfect since the lens suffers from moustache distortion. This is where images barrel in the centre and have pincushion distortion towards the edges of the frame. This is less of an issue with astrophotography than it is with landscape photography. Images are sharp, but there is fairly strong vignetting wide open.

Functionality: Despite being an older lens, the AF Nikkor 14mm f/2.8D ED still performs well and can be used with Z series Nikon cameras when paired with the Nikon FTZ II adaptor. The manual aperture ring is also useful because you can set it to the maximum f/2.8 aperture and leave it there with only manual focus to adjust when you shoot.

The AF Nikkor 14mm f/2.8D ED hasn’t been reviewed individually

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Design: An older design with respectable build quality. Functionality: A simple lens with a manual aperture ring. Performance: Distortion is present, and the lens vignettes wide open.

Best Nikon Z-Mount zoom

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Nikon)

Nikkor Z 17-28mm f/2.8 A highly versatile, compact and lightweight lens Nikon Z owners will love Our expert review: Specifications Type:: Zoom lens Compatibility:: Nikon Z-mount Focal range:: 17-28mm Aperture range:: f/2.8 - f/22 Autofocus:: Yes Thread size:: 67mm Weight:: 15.0 oz / 450 g Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Adorama View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fantastic value for money + Compact and lightweight + Useful focal range Reasons to avoid - Not as fast as many primes - No AF/MF switch on the lens - Not as wide as the 14-24mm f/2.8

Buy it if ✅ You’d like excellent image quality: The image quality produced by this lens is overall fantastic. It may not be as fast as a prime, but it’s incredibly versatile. ✅ You’re on a budget: This lens is incredibly well-priced, so although it’s not cheap, it’s certainly far from the most expensive zoom of this type.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a wider zoom: The NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S is naturally a wider-angle zoom, and those three extra millimeters will make a difference. ❌ You’d like a faster prime: Prime lenses are typically faster than zooms, so a faster prime is a great option if a fixed focal length is what you need.

The bottom line 🔎 The Nikkor Z 17-28mm f/2.8 is a cost-effective ultra wide-angle zoom that’s perfect for a range of astrophotography shots due to its useful and versatile focal range. Image quality is also excellent, so this lens is a win-win. ★★★★½

The Nikkor Z 17-28mm f/2.8 offers a fantastic and versatile focal range for astrophotography, coupled with a reasonably fast f/2.8 maximum aperture. It’s also a great lens for landscape and cityscape photography if you also shoot these subjects. The cost of the lens is also attractively low considering the specs and the performance that are on offer.

Design: The build quality of this compact and lightweight lens is excellent. The zoom ring is also narrow, while the manual focus ring is wide, making it easy to operate when wearing gloves. The only downside to the design is that there isn’t an AF/MF switch, so you have to switch to manual focus in the camera menu, although this isn’t a dealbreaker.

Performance: Image quality is impressive with great edge sharpness when shooting wide open. Vignetting is also mild and can be easily removed in photo editing software. Vignetting drops significantly by f/3.2, but it’s best to shoot wide open and remove vignetting in software.

Functionality: The key features of this lens are the 17-28mm focal range coupled with the f/2.8 maximum aperture. The 67mm filter thread is also useful if you intend to use star and/or color correction filters to remove the orange glow of artificial light sources, if present in the sky.

Full Nikkor Z 17-28mm f/2.8 review coming soon

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Design: Excellent build quality, compact and lightweight. Functionality: Great combination of focal range and maximum aperture. Performance: Image quality is fantastic overall.

Best Nikon Z-Mount prime

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Nikon)

Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.4 A fast prime lens for Nikon Z cameras that doesn’t cost a fortune Our expert review: Specifications Type:: Prime lens Compatibility:: Nikon Z-mount Focal range:: 35mm Aperture range:: f/1.4 - f/16 Autofocus:: Yes Thread size:: 62mm Weight:: 14.64 oz / 415 g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Adorama View at BHPhoto Reasons to buy + Cost-effective + Fast maximum aperture + Great build quality Reasons to avoid - No AF/MF switch on the lens - Chromatic aberration is present - Could be sharper wide open

Buy it if ✅ You’d like a fast 35mm: 35mm prime lenses provide a classic astrophotography focal length that’s ideal when incorporating foreground interest in night sky shots. ✅ You don’t want a zoom lens: Zoom lenses are never as fast as primes, so although more expensive, a collection of primes can be a beneficial alternative.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You’d like less chromatic aberration: This lens at f/1.8 is sharper than the Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.8 S is wide open, but the f/1.4 version suffers more from chromatic aberration. ❌ You’d prefer flexibility: Zoom lenses naturally provide greater flexibility with their variable focal length, so you may find this type of lens more useful.

The bottom line 🔎 With excellent build quality coupled with weather resistance, a fast maximum aperture and a useful focal length, the Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.4 is a great choice for full-frame Nikon Z cameras. What’s more, the lens comes in at an attractive price. ★★★★

The Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.4 is a fantastic lens for astrophotography thanks to its focal length and fast maximum aperture. It’s also compact and lightweight, so it won’t weigh you down during long nights on location capturing the night sky. It also offers a minimum focusing distance of 10.6 in / 27 cm, so it has a wide scope for capturing a range of photographic subjects.

Design: The build quality of this compact and lightweight lens is excellent and offers weather resistance. There’s a narrow clickless control ring for assigning functions, while the manual focus ring is wide, making it easy to operate when wearing gloves. The downside of the design is that there isn’t an AF/MF switch, so you have to switch to manual focus in the camera menu, which is common with many Z-Series lenses.

Performance: Image quality is good but not exceptional, with chromatic aberration and vignetting wide open. This lens at f/1.8 is sharper than the Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.8 S is wide open, but the f/1.4 version suffers more from chromatic aberration. At f/1.4, it’s also much less sharp than at f/1.8, but it’s still a less expensive lens than the slower version.

Functionality: This is an incredibly affordable lens given the specs and build quality on offer. The lens is simple in its design, with the only feature of note being the aforementioned control ring, although this is best left inactive when shooting in low light to avoid accidentally adjusting settings.

Full Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.4 review coming soon

Swipe to scroll horizontally Test results Attributes Notes Design: Robust yet simple weather-sealed design. Functionality: Clickless control ring for assigning settings Performance: Good image quality, but chromatic aberration is visible.

Best Canon RF zoom

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Canon)