Want to beat the Black Friday rush and guarantee a great deal? You can save 28% on the best star projector for kids on the market right now

If you're thinking about waiting for Black Friday for a star projector deal, you might want to consider 28% off the Govee Star Light Projector right now.

(Image credit: Future)

Black Friday 2025 is fast approaching, but we're already seeing some worthy discounts, including 28% off the Govee Star Light Projector, which we rate as the best star projector for kids.

Save 28% on the Govee Star Light Projector when you grab it from Amazon today.

Govee Star Light Projector
Save 28% ($25.01)
Govee Star Light Projector: was $90 now $64.99 at Amazon

Save 28% on what we think is the best star projector for kids. It has impressive light effects, a quality built-in speaker and has easy-to-set-up home integration. It also features rotation, a sleep timer and it can be controlled through on-body buttons and an app.

View Deal
Govee on wooden table against brown background
The Govee Star Light Projector is now 28% off on Amazon ahead of Black Friday 2025.