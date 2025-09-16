The Orzroz Galaxy Lite Star Projector sits on our top row of the best star projectors as the best viral option on the market. Now, it's under $50 and its lowest-ever price.

Save 38% on the Orzorz Galaxy Lite Star Projector ahead of Amazon's Prime Day in October (a.k.a. Big Deal Days) event and get its lowest-ever price.

In our review of the Orzorz Galaxy Lite Star Projector, we praised it for its design, functionality and performance. In short, it rivals some of the big names as It has a lot of the functions we like in premium star projectors and it projects vivid imagery. It can be both battery and mains powered, so what more can you ask for? If you want more star projector content, check out our guides to the best star projectors for kids and the best star projectors under $100.

Save 38% Orzorz Galaxy Lite Star Projector: was $80 now $49.50 at Amazon Save over $30 on an excellent star projector that we rate as one of the best. It has 180-degree positioning, a disk slot, can be mains and battery powered, projects vivid imagery and it has a rotation option and a sleep timer. Read more ▼

Image 1 of 5 The Orzorz Galaxy Lite Star Projector is now on sale with 38% off; it's pictured here with its disks. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The Orzorz Galaxy Lite Star Projector is now on sale with 38% off (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The buttons on the Orzorz Galaxy Lite Star Projector (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The disk tray and some of the disks of the Orzorz Galaxy Lite Star Projector (Image credit: Tantse Walter) An example of the projections from the Orzorz Galaxy Lite Star Projector. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

So, 38% off is a lot, but what makes the projector itself so good? Well, firstly, it has a really sleek design and it looks like a premium model, which already separates it from some similarly priced options. It has functions you would find on premium models too, like a sleep timer, which you can set to 15, 30 or 60 minutes. It also has a rotation option, which can be controlled by one of the three buttons on the body; the other two are to control the sleep timer and the power. Above all else, it projects high-definition, vivid images and colors, which is key to making a star projector good or not.

The projector comes with a USB-C to USB-A cable, so that it can be powered by the mains. However, the rechargeable battery means that it can be a portable star projector, which really helps it stand out from some of its competitors. The projector stands on a sturdy base and it can be positioned anywhere within a 180-degree angle. It has a very quiet motor and an expandable disk collection.

Key features: 38% discount, vivid imagery, battery and mains powered, sleek design, sleep timer, rotation, 180-degree positioning, and expandable disk collection.

Price history: Before today's deal, we would usually see the Orzorz Galaxy Lite Star Projector on sale for between $60 and $80, and we've very rarely seen the price dip as low as today's.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Reviews consensus: Rated as our best viral star projector, the Orzorz boasts the functionality we love to see in premium star projectors, at a lower price. It's simple to use and is simply one of the better options on the market.

Space: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best star projectors, Best star projectors under $100

✅ Buy it if: You want a very good star projector without paying a premium for one. This is up there with the best value-for-money options on the market.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a known brand, like Sega Toys or National Geographic.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.