Latest Comet 3I/ATLAS news: One day until the comet is closest to Earth!

Comet 3I/ATLAS is less than 1 day away from Earth flyby Good morning, space fans! We are officially T-1 day away from the closest approach to Earth of comet 3I/ATLAS, with the flyby set for early Friday, Dec. 19. We're keeping a close eye on the comet's progress and as of this posting, comet 3I/ATLAS is about 166.8 million miles (268.5 million kilometers) from Earth and closing. But there's no need to worry about the comet's approach. At its closest point, comet 3I/ATLAS will be about 168 million miles (270 million kilometers) away. After that, it will get farther and farther with each passing minute until it's off to visit some other solar system. We've got a great set of comet stories for you today, so check back here for the latest on 3I/ATLAS as we get closer to its Earth flyby. Tariq Malik Space.com Editor-in-Chief

Good night, for now. Good evening, Space Fans. We're wrapping up today's T-2 day countdown to the comet 3I/ATLAS flyby of Earth, but we'll be back tomorrow with another series of stories and a look back at the comet's legacy. Tune in then! Tariq Malik Space.com Editor-in-Chief

Is comet 3I/ATLAS really a comet? One of the images NASA recently released of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, this one taken from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona) You've probably heard all the theories: It's really an alien spaceship. It's changed direction. It spat out a tiny spacecraft. Well, NASA recently made it official: Comet 3I/ATLAS is just what it looks like - a comet from beyond our solar system. In late November, NASA held a televised press conference to put the comet 3I/ATLAS rumours to bed. "It looks and behaves like a comet, and all evidence points to it being a comet. But this one came from outside the solar system, which makes it fascinating, exciting and scientifically very important," NASA Associate Administrator Amit Kshatriya told reporters during the press briefing. Here's the full story on NASA's take on comet 3I/ATLAS . Tariq Malik Space.com Editor-in-Chief

Not the first interstellar comet As its name suggests, comet 3I/ATLAS is not the first interstellar object known to come from beyond our solar system. To date, there have been three in total (hence the "3I" in the name, it stands for "3 Interstellar"). Comet 3I/ATLAS's discovery in 2025 followed the discovery of the first interstellar object, 1I/ 'Oumuamua , in 2017. Two years later, another object was spotted. That one was called comet 2I/Borisov in 2019. Both 'Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov spent months passing through the solar system, only to leave us behind for the void of interstellar space. The same fate awaits 3I/ATLAS, so we should enjoy the comet while it's with us.

How far is Comet 3I/ATLAS from Earth right now? 3I/ATLAS's current position illustrated in NASA's Eyes on the Solar System. (Image credit: NASA Scientific Visualization Studio) As of 12 p.m. ET today (Dec. 17), Comet 3I/ATLAS is about 166.9 million miles (268.6 million kilometers) from the Earth and closing, ahead of its closest approach on Dec. 19. You can track comet 3I/ATLAS yourself with the help of NASA's Eyes On The Solar System webpage, which has a "Distance Tool" that allows you to calculate the separation between the comet and any other solar system object included in the simulation. Tariq Malik Space.com Editor-in-Chief

How to watch the comet 3I/ATLAS Earth flyby See 3I/ATLAS make a close pass of Earth as it passes through the constellation Leo on Dec. 19. (Image credit: Comet inset image - Gianluca Masi/Virtual Telescope Project. Graphic made in Canva Pro) The interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS will make its closest pass by Earth on Dec. 19, and you'll be able to watch its approach live online, but you'll need to tune a bit earlier than you'd think. Astrophysicist Gianluca Masi of the Virtual Telescope Project will host a free livestream of comet 3I/ATLAS on Thursday, Dec. 18, at 11 p.m. EST Dec. 18 (0400 GMT on Dec. 19), weather permitting. You can watch the livestream here on Space.com . Masi's livestream will run through comet 3I/ATLAS's closest approach at 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT), but will depend on good weather from his telescope's observing site. The comet is too faint to be seen with the naked eye and will be challenging even for small backyard telescopes. Under dark skies, observers with a telescope of 8 inches or larger may be able to spot it as a faint, fuzzy patch of light. Read how to watch the comet 3I/ATLAS flyby live online . Tariq Malik Space.com Editor-in-Chief

Who discovered Comet 3I/ATLAS? (Image credit: ATLAS project/Gemini North Obervatory/Shadow the Scientists) If you've been as captivated as us here at Space.com by comet 3I/ATLAS's trip through the solar system, you might find yourself wondering exactly how it was discovered. So did we, which is why our own Kenna Hughes-Castleberry took it upon herself to find out — and the result was eye-opening! What seemed like a normal July night ended up making history when astronomer Larry Denneau at the University of Hawaii's Institute for Astronomy discovered a new moving object while scrolling through data from ATLAS — the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System ."I was the person reviewing at the time that 3I popped out of the pipeline," Denneau told Space.com "And at the time, it looked like a completely garden variety new Near Earth Object." Read the full story behind the discovery of comet 3I/ATLAS here . Tariq Malik Space.com Editor-in-Chief

Comet 3I/ATLAS: An early Christmas gift for scientists 3I/ATLAS is currently racing away from the sun towards interstellar space. (Image credit: NASA Scientific Visualization Studio) When 3I/ATLAS is closest to Earth on Dec. 19, all the features that we are looking for will be easier to detect with our telescopes and it has scientists as eager as kids on Christmas. Comet 3I/ATLAS is the third large interstellar visitor (an asteroid or a comet) known to have passed through our solar system from beyond our solar system. By studying it closely, astronomers hope to learn more about other celestial objects through telescope observations. "It has since been careening through the interstellar medium of the Milky Way galaxy for billions of years," Darryl Z. Seligman, an assistant professor of physics and astronomy at Michigan State University, wrote in an op-ed. "And we get front-row seats to watch as it gets close to our sun, for what is almost surely the first time it has ever gotten close to a star". Read the full op-ed on the comet's Earth flyby here. Tariq Malik Space.com Editor-in-Chief

Comet 3I/ATLAS has last hurrah this week (Image credit: 3I/ATLAS inset (NASA, ESA, STScI, D. Jewitt (UCLA). Image Processing: J. DePasquale (STScI)). Graphic created in Canva Pro.) Good morning, Space Fans! As of today, we are T-2 days until the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS makes its closest approach to Earth and then we'll have to say our goodbyes. Whether or not you're in Team Comet or Team "Could It Be A Spaceship?" 3I/ATLAS has dominated the comet conversation since its discovery on July 1 by the ATLAS telescope in Chile. On Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, the comet will be at its closest to Earth at a range of roughly 168 million miles (270 million kilometers) before heading out of our solar system for good. Over the next two days, we'll chronicle comet 3I/ATLAS's Earth flyby, and revisit its passage through our solar system — and its legacy. Read our full preview of the comet's Earth flyby. Tariq Malik Space.com Editor-in-Chief