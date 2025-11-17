Two Lego Star Wars sets, two Christmas-themed sets, two similarly priced sets. But which should you buy this Christmas? The Lego Star Wars Advent calendar or the Gingerbread AT-AT?

I've pitted these two Lego Star Wars Christmas sets against each other, as they're both holiday-themed and in a similar price range, but they're wildly different. Below, I'll compare and contrast the key specs and details of each set so you can get a better understanding of which one to choose this holiday season.

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar Versus Gingerbread AT-AT: Size and Piece count

One of the biggest things anyone looks for in a Lego set is how big it actually is, and how many pieces you get. That determines how much space you'll need to display the completed set and, usually, how long and how simple the building process is.

If you're considering the Lego Star Wars Advent calendar 2025, the important numbers are 263 pieces in total, with 24 total gifts. That means 263 pieces for mini-builds and including minifigures. The total dimensions of the set are 15.04 x 10.32 x 2.78 inches, which is essentially the size of the box, as all the gifts are figures, minifigures and mini-builds that can be displayed and played with in front of a festive backdrop.

The Gingerbread AT-AT is a vastly different set and measures at over 7.5 x 9 x 4 inches, but comes with 697 pieces. So, it's a lot smaller and therefore will take up less room when on display, but it also comes with nearly three times the number of pieces, so it offers a lot more building.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Size and Dimensions Specs Advent Calendar Gingerbread AT-AT Dimensions Over 15 x 10 x 2 inches 7.5 x 9 x 4 inches Pieces 263 697 Figures/Minigifures 8 buildable droids, 8 figures/minifigures 1 gingerbread Darth Vader

Both sets also offer minifigures. Naturally, the Advent Calendar offers more: eight buildable droids, six figures and two mini-figures. The Gingerbread AT-AT set comes with just one: Darth Vader. Both sets offer festive figures as the Advent calendar offers a Jawa in a Christmas jumper, BB-8 as a snowman and other holiday versions of droids. Darth Vader, on the other hand, has the choice of holding a candy cane or his lightsaber and is dressed in gingerbread color.

On the whole, it depends on what you're looking for. The Advent Calendar is ultimately a larger set and offers more variety, but if you're a Lego purist, an AT-AT to build and display, alongside a Darth Vader minifigure, may prove too tempting.

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar Versus Gingerbread AT-AT: Looks, Play and Display

Naturally, both festive sets have a holiday aesthetic to them. This year's Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar has a heavy focus on droids, with the backdrop being a workshop with a Christmas tree and a fireplace. On top of this, some of the figures come with a holiday twist, whether it's BB-8 dressed as a snowman, a Jawa wearing a Christmas jumper, or other droids built using holiday colors.

The play and display elements of the Advent Calendar come down to the builder's imagination. The festive backdrop provides a setting in which the mini-builds and figures can be displayed. But, 24 different items in the set means any combination of build or figure can be used for display, and of course, any other figures you may already have can be used in front of the backdrop to add to the play potential.

The Gingerbread AT-AT set's festive feel comes from its gingerbread coloring as well as finer details like Christmas pudding feet, candy cane blasters and fairy lights hanging from the side. Also, a gingerbread Darth Vader can hold a candy cane instead of his lightsaber.

In terms of playability, the AT-AT doesn't offer much, but perhaps more than meets the eye. It features posable legs, an opening cockpit and a side panel that opens up to reveal a cozy and festive interior for Darth Vader to sit down and enjoy a warm drink. Of course, this model is meant to be put on display, given it's an AT-AT with a unique look and, given its size, it can stand out without taking up too much room.

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar Versus Gingerbread AT-AT: Price

If the cost of a Lego set is the determining factor in whether or not you buy it, you should know that the Advent calendar is the cheaper set of the two. It's retail price at the time of release is $44.99, although we are seeing some deals for it, taking it below the $40 mark.

The Lego Star Wars Gingerbread AT-AT will retail for $59.99, so it's the more expensive of the two, but it's still in the same price range. However, it offers more building with almost three times the number of pieces in the set.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price Advent Calendar Gingerbread AT-AT $44.99 / £29.99 $59.99 / £54.99

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar Versus Gingerbread AT-AT: Verdict

Overall, these are two great Christmas-themed sets with a clear festive feel. The advent calendar is aimed at younger children with an age recommendation of six and above. It also has more minifigures and is more conducive for imaginative play and less expensive.

The Lego Gingerbread AT-AT is for slightly older builders, with a recommended age of 10 and above. It also comes with nearly 700 pieces, so could frustrate younger builders. It has fewer minifigures, but the one it comes with is Darth Vader. It's also the more impressive of the two sets when put on display.

In short, if you're looking for one over the other, I would recommend the Gingerbread AT-AT. Sure, it's more expensive, but not considerably, and you get a lot more building out of it. It's more impressive to look at when on display and its extra features give it another layer on top of just being a festive Star Wars set. I think it's worth the extra $15, especially for anyone over the age of 10.