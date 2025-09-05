This fully operational 9,000-piece Lego Star Wars Death Star is the most expensive Lego set so far

The iconic Emperor's Throne Room is included in this epic Death Star set

You'd better have a "most impressive" balance in your bank account if you're going to be buying this behemoth Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collector's Series Death Star that was just announced to purchase for a cool $999.99. This enormous price tag classifies it as the most costly Lego set ever brought to the market.

It's an incredible wallet-busting release that will eclipse all other Lego Star Wars products in your collection, so clear an ample amount of room to display this colossal armored space station. Containing a total of 9,023 pieces and 38 individual minifigs, Lego's ultra-deluxe Death Star is suitable for ages 18 and above and measures H: 28" (70cm), W: 32" (79cm), and D: 11" (27cm).

Lucky Lego Insiders can score one of these beasts on Oct. 1, 2025, and all other eager souls can haul one home on Oct. 4, 2025. The Lego Death Star will be available from the official Lego Store.

Minifigs recruited for this fantastic Lego Death Star include: Admiral Piett, C-3PO, Chewbacca, Colonel Yularen, Darth Vader, Director Krennic, Emperor Palpatine, Galen Erso, General Tagge, Grand Moff Tarkin, Han Solo, Han Solo (Stormtrooper Disguise), Hot Tub Stormtrooper (The Skywalker Saga), Imperial Crew Member (x2), Imperial Dignitary, Imperial Gunner, Imperial Navy Officer, Imperial Navy Trooper (x2), Imperial Officer, Imperial Royal Guard (x2), Imperial Shuttle Pilot, KX-9A-1, Luke Skywalker, Luke Skywalker (Jedi), Luke Skywalker (Stormtrooper Disguise), Obi-Wan Kenobi, Princess Leia, R2-D2, R2-Q5, and Stormtrooper (x6).

What's ingenious about this brick-built Death Star is the revealing cross-sectional design, showcasing certain memorable rooms, rather than just being a single gigantic globe that opens like a cabinet. Collectors who throw down the fat stack of cash will also receive an Imperial Shuttle with Imperial Hangar Rack set as a free gift, so you won’t feel quite so bad for cracking open all your piggy banks!

As seen in our image gallery above, the Death Star's many nooks and crannies include familiar locations seen in the three original "Star Wars" movies such as the Vader vs. Obi-Wan duel corridor near the hanger bay, a crushing trash compactor, communications control center, the Emperor's throne room, and Princess Leia's containment cell where she’s introduced to Vader’s torture droid!

The Lego Star Wars Death Star crowds into our orbit for all on Oct. 4, 2025.