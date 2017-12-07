Apollo 17: NASA's Last Apollo Moon Landing Mission in Pictures

Apollo 17 Prime Crew

NASA

On Dec. 7, 1972, NASA launched its last Apollo mission to the moon: Apollo 17. See photos from that historic mission, which landed astronauts Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt on the moon while Ron Evans orbited above. Shown Here: This official NASA image shows the prime crewmen for the Apollo 17 lunar landing mission in the Lunar Roving Vehicle trainer. In the background is the Apollo 17 Saturn V space vehicle standing on the Launch Complex 39 Pad A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Apollo 17 Saturn V

NASA

Near Pad A at Launch Complex 39, the Apollo 17 Saturn V space vehicle stands tall, riding atop a gigantic crawler transporter.

Training for the Moon

NASA

At the Kennedy Space Center, astronaut Eugene A. Cernan (on the left) and Harrison H. Schmitt — the prime crew for the Apollo 17 lunar landing mission — participate in an extravehicular activity training simulating lunar sample collection.

Training for Space

NASA

Apollo 17 mission command module pilot astronaut Ronald E. Evans prepares for extravehicular activity training in a Building 5 water tank.

Lunar Driver's School

NASA

Two of the Apollo 17 lunar landing mission prime crew ride in a LRV trainer at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Inspecting the Rocks

NASA

On Sept. 6, 1972, two Apollo 17 lunar landing prime crew members — astronauts Eugene A. Cernan (right) and Harrison H. Schmitt — examine rock specimens during an EVA simulation.

Learning the Ropes

NASA

At the Flight Crew Training Building at Kennedy Space Center, astronauts Eugene A. Cernan and Harrison H. Schmitt prepare a LRV trainer as it is removed from a Lunar Module trainer.

H2O as Trainer

NASA

On Sept. 29, 1972, astronaut Ronald E. Evans of the Apollo 17 lunar landing mission, practices for a trans-Earth EVA as the craft leaves lunar orbit heading for Earth.

Electrical Experiments

NASA

One experiment included on the Apollo 17 mission is the Surface Electrical Properties Experiment. Here the Receiver-Recorder portion is in deployment configuration. This experiment is designed to collect data about the electromagnetic energy transmission, absorption and reflection qualities of the lunar surface.

About the Surface

NASA

Once the Apollo 17 crew reach the surface at the Taurus-Littrow landing site, the Surface Electrical Properties Experiment will be deployed. Here the transmitter for this experiment is deployed. The experiment will determine lunar surface layering, water presence and electrical properties of lunar materials.

Gravity Tests

NASA

At the Taurus-Littrow landing site, the Apollo 17 crew will utilize the Traverse Gravimeter Experiment, seen above with the cover removed, to create a high accuracy relative survey of the lunar gravitational field and relate it to the Earth's gravity.