Can you name the 12 Apollo astronauts who walked on the moon?

An artist's concept of astronauts working on the moon.

Between 1969 and 1972, six Apollo missions successfully landed on the Moon. Each crew faced danger, discovery, and the thrill of the unknown. These 12 astronauts didn’t just visit another world; they rewrote the story of human exploration.

While some stayed in orbit, others explored lunar valleys, collected samples, and even drove moon buggies across the surface. Each astronaut contributed to our understanding of the moon and helped pave the way for future missions.

In this quiz, you’ll be challenged to name all 12 lunar trailblazers.

Think you can list the men who made giant leaps for mankind?

Try it out below and see how well you score!