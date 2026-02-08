The 10 best space and sci-fi Super Bowl commercials of all time

Even Martians need to stock up on supplies for the Big Game!

On Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, the NFL will hold Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in a gritty gridiron matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

While millions will be glued to their big-screen TV sets, cheering on their favorite team to see who becomes the victor with the right to hoist the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy, others will be snacking and checking out the colorful parade of Super Bowl commercials corporations are paying upwards of $8 million per slot to air in this annual football season finale.

Over the decades, there's been a wealth of Super Sunday ads that use outer space and science fiction as a major theme to promote their brands, and we're tossing out a stellar lineup of these classic Super Bowl sales tools to determine the best of the best. From somber dystopian societies and insane alien invasions, to an Area 51 test kitchen and cute space puppies, let’s count down the 10 best space and sci-fi Super Bowl ads and choose the winner!

10. AXE Apollo "Lifeguard" – 2013 Super Bowl XLVII

AXE Apollo - "Lifeguard" - YouTube Watch On

Nothing beats an astronaut! Here's an oldie but a goodie from 2013, courtesy of AXE Apollo Body Spray. It depicts a beach lifeguard charging into the ocean to save a female bather in peril from the jaws of a ravenous shark.

The brave lifeguard risks life and limb to stab and punch the killer fish and rescue the damsel in distress, only to lose her to a man in a spacesuit walking along the sand who removes his helmet as the woman sprints to our space hero.

9. Doritos "Abduction" – 2025 Super Bowl LIX

Doritos Abduction – Super Bowl 2025 WINNING Ad - YouTube Watch On

What would the Super Bowl be without a delicious Doritos ad? Here's last year’s entry with an enjoyable sci-fi twist.

When a serious alien conspiracy theorist has a close encounter with a UFO that intends to abduct his Doritos chips, a furious tug-of-war battle to extricate our true believer from his tangy supply of Doritos ensues.