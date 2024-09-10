China plans to build moon base at the lunar south pole by 2035

A still from a video released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) that outlines its concept for a lunar base to be developed across the next couple of decades.

China has revealed that its moon-base plans will be rolled out in two distinct phases, eventually creating a series of nodes on the lunar surface and in orbit.

The initial roadmap for the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), jointly led by China and Russia, was unveiled in June 2021. The pair stated plans to build a basic, robotic moon base through five super heavy-lift rocket launches from 2030 to 2035.

China has now taken the lead in the project and revealed more advanced, two-phase plans for the ILRS at the second International Deep Space Exploration Conference in the Chinese province of Anhui on Sept. 5.

The first phase will be completed around 2035 near the lunar south pole, and an extended model will be built by about 2050, according to Wu Yanhua, chief designer of the Chinese deep space exploration project, speaking to media at the event.

The extended model will be a "comprehensive lunar station network that utilizes the lunar orbit station as its central hub and the south pole station as its primary base, and it will include exploration nodes on the lunar equator and the far side of the moon ," state media outlet Xinhua reported Wu as saying.

Further details include ILRS being powered by solar, radioisotope and nuclear generators . Further infrastructure will be moon-Earth and high-speed lunar surface communication networks, lunar vehicles like a hopper, an unmanned long-range vehicle and pressurized and unpressurized crewed rovers.

Notably, Wu also stated that the extended ILRS model would help lay the foundation for future crewed landings on Mars .