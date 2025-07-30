Kate Rubins, 1st astronaut to sequence DNA in space, leaves NASA

NASA astronaut and biologist Kate Rubins successfully sequenced DNA in the microgravity of the International Space Station using a small device called MinION.

NASA astronaut Kathleen "Kate" Rubins has retired from the space agency after 16 years, two missions on the International Space Station, four spacewalks and 300 days in space. Her last day at Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston was Monday (July 28).

In August 2016, while serving as a flight engineer on the space station's 48th expedition crew, Rubins made history by using a USB-powered portable device called MinION to sequence the DNA from a mouse, bacteria and a virus. It was the first time that DNA sequencing had been conducted in the microgravity environment of space.

"From her groundbreaking work in space to her leadership on the ground, Kate has brought passion and excellence to everything she's done," said Joe Acaba, chief of the Astronaut Office at JSC, in a statement. "She's been an incredible teammate and role model. We will miss her deeply, but her impact will continue to inspire."

a smiling blonde woman in a navy blue jacket stands next to a bunch of laboratory equipment in a cluttered space station module (Image credit: NASA)

In addition to her DNA work, Rubins' first spaceflight also included the test of an upgraded Russian Soyuz spacecraft (Soyuz MS-01), as well as 275 other science investigations ranging from cell cultures to fluid dynamics. She also conducted her first two spacewalks; together with fellow NASA astronaut Jeff Williams, Rubins helped install the first of two international docking adapters (IDAs) and retracted a thermal radiator.

Rubins' second stay on the space station (Expedition 63/64) began with another Soyuz launch (Soyuz MS-17). She revisited and furthered her work on DNA sequencing, advancing the day when astronauts might be able to diagnose illnesses or categorize microbes while living on the orbiting laboratory. She performed two more spacewalks, this time with Victor Glover of NASA and Soichi Noguchi with JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) to prepare the station for new solar arrays.

In total, Rubins logged 26 hours and 46 minutes on her four extravehicular activities (EVAs).

On the ground, Rubins was appointed the acting deputy director of NASA's Human Health and Performance Directorate and was the Astronaut Office's lead for the development of the spacesuits that Artemis crew members will wear while exploring the south pole of the moon.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rubins holds a doctorate in cancer biology and works as a microbiologist as a major in the U.S. Army Reserve. She is presently assigned as an innovation officer to the 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command's MedBio Detachment out of Boston.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to live and work in space," said Rubins. "I am grateful for the extraordinary advances at NASA, and it was a privilege to serve and contribute to something so meaningful. The mission of exploration continues, and I can't wait to watch this nation do what once seemed impossible."