What is Intuitive Machines and how is it aiming for the moon?

Intuitive Machines of Houston has proposed to fly several payloads to the moon.

In 2023, which is their tenth anniversary year, Intuitive Machines will deliver five payloads for NASA to the lunar surface as part of their long-awaited IM-1 mission (opens in new tab).

Two more lunar missions are also in the pipeline, all as part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Delivery Services (opens in new tab) (CLPS) program in which NASA outsources the delivery of science payloads to the moon to the private sector.

What is Intuitive Machines' first mission?

IM-1 will head to the Vallis Schröteri region (Schroter's Valley), which is a near-side rille, the largest such feature on the moon. It was one of the potential landing sites for the canceled Apollo 18 lunar mission and as such is a fitting destination for IM-1, which will be the first American-led mission to reach the surface of the moon since Apollo 17 .

Image 1 of 2 Graphic illustration of the Nova-C lander on the surface of the moon. (Image credit: Intuitive Machines ) The Nova-C engine during testing (Image credit: Intuitive Machines)

Launching on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket no earlier than March 2023, the foundation of the mission is Intuitive Machine's Nova-C lander, which is a solar-powered hexagonal cylinder with six landing struts, able to carry scientific payloads totaling up to 286 pounds (130 kilograms).

IM-1 will have five NASA science experiments (opens in new tab) on board:

A Laser Retro-Reflector Array (LRA) will allow Earth-bound astronomers to measure how fast the moon is moving away from Earth . The Navigation Doppler Lidar for Precise Velocity and Range Sensing (NDL) will measure the Nova-C's descent to help ensure a safe landing. The Lunar Node 1 (LN-1), is a radio beacon that will assist in navigation. Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume-Surface Studies (SCALPSS) will study, through video and still images, how the Nova-C's rocket exhaust plume affects the lunar regolith. Radio-wave Observation at the Lunar Surface of the photoElectron Sheath (ROLSES), will explore the level of space weather at the lunar surface and how it could affect spacecraft and astronauts.

Intuitive Machines's second and third missions

The IM-2 μNova (Micro Nova) will hop around the surface of the moon. (Image credit: Intuitive Machines)

A second Intuitive Machines mission, IM-2 , set to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 in late 2023, will head for the lunar south pole with a new addition, the Micro Nova (μNova) Hopper, which will be able to deploy off the Nova-C lander and hop, like a pogo stick, as far as 15. 5 miles (25 km) across the surface. It will even be able to bounce into permanently shadowed areas where they could be ice and then hop back out again. The Micro Nova is expected to take the first-ever pictures (opens in new tab) from inside craters at the lunar south pole, according to Intuitive Machines.

Other experiments on the IM-2 mission will include an ice drill called the Polar Resources Ice Mining Experiment-1 (PRIME-1) (opens in new tab) to demonstrate how it will be possible to extract volatiles from the lunar surface for drinking water, air and rocket fuel.

IM-3 will then head to the moon in 2024; a Nova-C lander will carry four science instruments to explore Reiner Gamma, which is a mysterious "lunar swirl" associated with local magnetic fields. NASA describes (opens in new tab) how the mission will deploy a team of small robots called the Cooperative Autonomous Distributed Robotic Exploration (CADRE) that will autonomously explore and investigate the lunar surface, as well as a small NASA rover, called Lunar Vertex.

All the missions will be managed and monitored from Intuitive Machines' high-tech mission control, named Nova Control (opens in new tab), in Houston, Texas.

The future of Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines' mission control is based inside the company's headquarters in Houston, Texas. (Image credit: Intuitive Machines )

Beyond the three missions as part of the Commercial Lunar Payload Delivery Service program, Intuitive Machines have even more ambitious plans for the future.

In the last quarter of 2022, the company went public (opens in new tab) and floated on the stock exchange, aiming to raise up to $400 million in capital. This would be invested in several new projects, including the Lunar Data Network (opens in new tab), which will be a constellation of five satellites orbiting the moon that will begin to launch in 2023 and will be in contact with nine ground stations in seven locations worldwide to provide continuous line-of-sight communication with any missions at the moon.

Intuitive Machines have also partnered with Northrop Grumman (opens in new tab) to design a surface rover called the Lunar Terrain Vehicle (opens in new tab) that will be able to transport Artemis astronauts across the lunar surface once humans return to the moon with NASA's Artemis Program .

Meanwhile, the company is beginning work on their Nova-D lander, which will be larger than the Nova-C and be able to carry payloads of up to 1,650 pounds (750 kg), which is sufficient for NASA's "Discovery class" of missions (an example of which was NASA's InSight Mars lander ).

However, to reach the full potential of the scientific payloads they carry, Intuitive Machines' landers will need to survive for longer periods on the lunar surface than they are currently capable of. Nova-C missions can be maintained for 14 Earth days; being solar-powered, when lunar night draws in the lander will power down and the mission will end. The Nova-C is able to keep warm to an extent thanks to a partnership with Columbia Sportswear, who have provided insulation to keep the science payloads warm (opens in new tab), but for long-duration missions, another source of power is required. Therefore, Intuitive Machines are in the process of developing a radioisotope heater so they can survive the lunar night, with missions then potentially able to last months or even years.

