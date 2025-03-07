Private Intuitive Machines moon lander fell over inside crater at lunar south pole, photo reveals

For the second time in two years, a private Intuitive Machines lander fell over on the moon.

two legs of a moon lander jutting up with the earth half-lit overhead
The two legs of Intuitive Machines' private Athena moon lander jut up to the sky, with a half-lit blue Earth above, after the probe fell over during a landing attempt near the lunar south pole on March 6. 2025. (Image credit: Intuitive Machine)

It's a haunting photo, but at least it has answers: For the second time in as many years, a private Intuitive Machines lunar lander has tipped over on the moon.

After a day of uncertainty following a harrowing moon landing attempt, the company Intuitive Machines sealed the fate of its latest lunar probe Athena. The spacecraft, which attempted a historic landing in rugged terrain near the south pole of the moon on Thursday (March 6), had toppled on its side inside a frigid crater.

A photo taken by the Athena lander on the moon showed as much. It looked toward Earth, shining blue and half-lit over the moon's horizon, which was canted to the right as two of the Athena lander's legs jutted into the sky after its touchdown in the Mons Mouton region of the lunar south pole.

"Images downlinked from Athena on the lunar surface confirmed that Athena was on her side," Intuitive Machines wrote in a mission update on Friday (March 7). The lander touched down about 250 meters from its target zone, the company added. "This was the southernmost lunar landing and surface operations ever achieved."

Despite that feat, the company had to end the mission early since Athena was stuck on its side.

"With the direction of the sun, the orientation of the solar panels, and extreme cold temperatures in the crater, Intuitive Machines does not expect Athena to recharge," the company addded. "The mission has concluded and teams are continuing to assess the data collected throughout the mission."

A fisheye view of the moon with a spacecraft to the right of it. There is a yellowish gold box on the craft.

Intuitive Machines' Athena lander captured this view of the moon during its touchdown on March 6, 2025. (Image credit: NASA TV)

It marked an ignominous end for Athena and Intuitive's Machine's IM-2 mission, the second lunar landing attempt by the Houston-based company. Its first moon landing on the IM-1 mission last year also tipped over when one of its Odysseus probe's four landing legs broke after hit the lunar surface faster than expected.

For IM-2, Intuitive Machines added additional cameras and other guidance and navigation upgrades to Athena, along with some ambitious payloads. The lander carried two small rovers, a Nokia 4G communications system, a hopping robot called Grace and an ice-hunting drill for NASA called PRIME-1. The $62.5 million mission marked the second by Intuitive Machines for NASA under the agency's Commercial Lunar Payloads Services, or CLPS, program.

A view of the moon with the legs of a landing spacecraft and its body at right

Intuitive Machines's Athena lander captured this image during its landing attempt near the south pole of the moon on March 6, 2025. (Image credit: NASA TV)
"After landing, mission controllers were able to accelerate several program and payload milestones, including NASA’s PRIME-1 suite, before the lander’s batteries depleted," Intuitive Machines said in its update.

During a press conference after Athena's lunar landing on Thursday, Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus said he still considered the attempt "a success" in that it reached the moon and operated, if only for a bit, a week after launching from Earth atop a SpaceX rocket. He said the company will take what it learns from IM-2 and apply it to its next moon mission, IM-3, in 2026. The company also has a $117 million NASA contract for a fourth flight in 2027.

Both Intuitive Machines and NASA stressed that the rugged nature of south pole region of the moon, with its harsh sunlight angles and fifficulty to reach, made it a particularly new challenge for a moon landing. There was also "limited direct communications" with Earth to add to the mix.

"It's this twilight space of shadows and grays that it was interesting," Tim Crain, chief technology officer of Intuitive Machines, said of the crater lighting during Athena's descent. "I'm really proud of how well our crater tracking system did in this very unusual lighting condition. So, we'll get it next time."

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

  • FatBear
    So tall, narrow spaceship lands on rough terrain and falls over. Surprise? (No.) So what do they do? Try it again with their fingers crossed? As someone who has operated vehicles on uneven terrain I could have predicted this outcome and, in fact, I did when I first saw the thing. Wanna know what will probably happen on their third attempt (probably with fingers AND toes crossed)?
    Meanwhile, a short, wide lander plops down just fine - still stable even though one of it's landing pads is apparently suspended above the ground. Now the big question is "how are they going to ensure that the extremely unstable HLS will remain upright when it lands bearing human astronauts? "
    Reply
